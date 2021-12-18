The end of the 2021 regular season is barrelling down upon us and the Denver Broncos are still right in the thick of things in the AFC playoff picture. With arguably their most important football game since Super Bowl 50 coming this Sunday, Denver is essentially in a playoff scenario vs. the 7-6 Cincinnati Bengals.

A win would place the Broncos in the driver’s seat in clinching one of the Wildcard spots. A loss will not mathematically eliminate Denver but given the slew of teams sitting around .500 and the Broncos losing most tie-breakers (including head-to-head versus the entire AFC North and a poor Conference record), a defeat would essentially end any realistic hope of earning a postseason bid.

While not all of Broncos Country is yet bought in on the team and its playoff push for 2021, Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football is all-in on Denver. In a recent segment where the members of the show discussed their favorite teams to make a Wildcard push, Brandt stuck his flag in the ground and selected the Broncos.

“I love their running game (and) their duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams… Guys they have combined for almost 1600 yards. The team is right there where they need to be with a home game against Cincinnati. One of these teams is going to decide to go to the playoffs and I think one of these teams will decide to go home… I think Denver is going to win this game and I think the Broncos are going to the playoffs this year. I really do. They play defense. They run. Bridgewater is not turning the ball over. Who knew sitting in December that I would just love the Denver Broncos in 2021…”

Bias from Brandt given his love for “angry runs” and the Broncos’ punishing rushing attack? Perhaps, but the reasons he believes were valid. Denver's running game and a great defense could help guide the team to its first playoff berth since 2015 — as long as the quarterback continues to not turn the ball over.

At some point, the Broncos will need Teddy Bridgewater to make some plays in the dropback-passing game over the final four games of the season. An offensive line that has struggled in pass protection as much as it has shined recently in the run game will also need to step up.

If the Broncos fall short, they will have no one to blame but themselves.

It seems like every time Broncos Country is ready to buy into this team, it goes out there and lays an egg. At home against the Baltimore Ravens after a 3-0 start? Egg. A big win against Dallas on the road followed by the Philadelphia Eagles at home? Another egg.

Whipping the formidable Los Angeles Chargers only to go on the road and get dusted by Kansas City? Egg. Egg. Egg.

Even though Broncos Country probably should enjoy the team being relevant in December, it's somewhat forgivable that the fans want to see it again this week vs. Cincinnati. A win, and the entire city will be excited for the final three games of the season. Another egg resulting in a meaningful loss? Eyes and hearts will turn to 2022.

With Denver forging an identity around a dominant running game and stingy defense, Brandt may be buying stock in the Broncos’ chances to make the playoffs, but up against Cincinnati's strong rushing defense in what is essentially a do-or-die game for both teams, forgive the fan base for wanting to see Denver deliver on Sunday before climbing aboard the 2021 playoff hype train.

