Broncos Offensive Assistant Zack Grossi Takes Leave to Fight Cancer Diagnosis
The Denver Broncos are rallying around passing game coordinator Zack Grossi in the wake of a scary cancer diagnosis. The 35-year-old assistant coach will be taking some leave to undergo cancer treatment.
The NFL's Crucial Catch initiative rolls throughout the month of October to raise cancer awareness and emphasize the importance of early screenings.
Grossi said that he started having difficulty breathing, and felt "a little off" for the past three months, which led him to the Broncos' medical staff. A diagnosis for a Yolk Sack Tumor was made, and he will now need to undergo chemotherapy to shrink it before having it surgically removed.
Grossi's prognosis is positive, he said via statement released by the Broncos.
"The diagnosis is scary, but the good news is it's highly treatable. I began chemotherapy this week, and after a few more months of chemo, I'll have surgery to remove the remaining tumor.
"My approach isn't so different than getting ready for a game. I'll stay the course, keep working and keep grinding. Day by day is my motto. I have marching orders from my doctors, and I'm trusting the process," Grossi said.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos' Week 6 tilt vs. the Los Angeles Chargers will be the team's 'Fight Like a Bronco' game, and everyone will be pulling for Grossi, as head coach Sean Payton affirmed on Saturday.
"Our unwavering support is with Zack and his family as he takes some time away to focus on his health," Payton said. "Knowing what Zack is all about and talking with him since his diagnosis, I have no doubt he will Fight Like A Bronco. We'll be with him every step of the way and can't wait to welcome him back to our staff."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Grossi and his family. The Broncos have an excellent brain trust of coaching firepower on offense, so, while Grossi will be missed, veterans like offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael might be called upon to help bridge the gap.
Grossi joined the Broncos in 2022 as a quality control coach. Payton promoted him to passing game coordinator earlier this year.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!