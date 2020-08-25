Bryce Callahan Puts Finger on Reason he Expects Fangio's Defense to 'Spike' in Year 2

Vic Fangio is entering his second year as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. The coach brought 30-plus years of NFL experience with him to the Broncos, including his venerated, and complex, defensive scheme.

Because of its depth and nuance, it took time for the Broncos to assimilate Fangio's scheme in Year 1. Not only did Denver get out to an 0-4 start but the defense didn't register a sack or takeaway until Week 4 and gave away what should have been two wins by relinquishing a lead on the opponent's final possession.

The unit began to gel a little closer to the midway point of the season and a big part of that was Fangio's inspiration to insert nose tackle Mike Purcell and inside linebacker Alexander Johnson into the starting lineup in Week 5. By the time the 2019 season was in the books, the Broncos finished as the No. 11-ranked total defense and No. 1 in the red zone.

On Sunday, Broncos' defensive coordinator and long-time Fangio assistant Ed Donatell revealed that the second year in which this defense is installed has traditionally seen it "spike", dating back to their time together Chicago and San Francisco.

Veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan would concur. Following Monday's practice, Callahan explained why that is and even used his defensive coordinator's verbiage.

“For Year 2, a lot of guys pick up the scheme better and we’re able to do more advanced stuff that maybe we weren’t able to last year," Callahan said. "Just the knowledge of the defense and people understanding how it’s working will help in the spike in the play of the defense.”

To boil it down, it basically works like this. The more a player is having to think and wrack his brain out on the field of play, the less he's simply reacting and playing fast. Thinking slows players down.

Fans saw exactly what that looked like for the Broncos early on last year, although, Fangio expected to have Callahan playing and helping guys absorb the defense as a then-five-year vet in the scheme but the injury bug had different designs.

Coaches realize that Rome wasn't built in a day and although they throw a lot at their players in Year 1 of a scheme being installed, some of the more "advanced" elements have to be saved for later years. With a firm basis of understanding for these Broncos' defenders now, and a full year in the scheme for most of them, Fangio and Donatell are drip-feeding more nuance and dimension to the playbook.

That will come out in the wash on gameday.

Playing in the scheme for consecutive years has its advantages. With Todd Davis going down with a calf injury, Josey Jewell has been plugged in at inside linebacker next to Alexander Johnson.

Fangio has liked what he's seen from Jewell, who has a reputation for having a high football IQ for whatever he might lack athletically. Much of that has to do with Jewell leveraging his knowledge and experience in the scheme to his advantage on the field.

“I think he’s had a good camp so far," Fangio said of Jewell. "He’s showing the benefit of being here a second year. The system hasn’t changed much. He’s a smart player to begin with. When he knows more of all the fine things, he’s one of those players that can put it to good use. He’s had a good camp. We’re pleased with where he’s at.”

Jewell would agree.

“It’s easier to pick up things and not be so hesitant," Jewell said following Tuesday's practice. "I think I’ve been playing faster, and that’s a thing that last year I was playing a little slow with the mental part of the game and not letting myself get going. I think this year, I’ve been able to get a lot better at that and just be able to fly around the football and not think about it too much.”

As for Callahan, Fangio is playing him as the No. 2 cornerback in base defense and kicking him inside to the nickel in sub-packages. Callahan is more comfortable inside but that doesn't mean he's uncomfortable outside the hash-marks.

“[I’m] most comfortable at inside because that’s what I’ve done most of my career," Callahan said on Monday, "but I’m not foreign to outside. I’m willing to do both—wherever the coach feels is best for the team, that’s where I’ll be.”

As Peyton Manning opined on Friday as he observed training camp, with no offseason and no preseason, there are sure to be growing pains for Drew Lock and the young Broncos' offense as they go through their own learning curve of installing Pat Shurmur's scheme. The defense is likely going to have to carry a little more than its fair share of the weight if the Broncos are going to remain competitive whilst Lock and company gel.

Because of the experience these veterans on defense have in Fangio's scheme, perhaps the Broncos' defense is uniquely set up to do just that, especially in light of getting Callahan back, as well as rush linebacker Bradley Chubb, plus the offseason additions of No. 1 corner A.J. Bouye and five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jurrell Casey.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.