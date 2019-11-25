Mile High
Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

WATCH: Bills' Lawson Hollers 'F**k You' to Broncos' McGovern at Midfield Post-Game

Chad Jensen

The Buffalo Bills defense had a day vs. the Denver Broncos impotent offense. Denver could only muster 134 total yards and were unable to even move the chains once in the final 22 minutes of the Week 12 tilt. 

Buffalo trounced Denver 20-3. In such a lopsided battle, you'd think cooler heads would prevail and that certain Broncos wouldn't get too high on their horse. 

Not center Connor McGovern, though. 

Following the game, as players met at midfield to extend congratulations and pleasantries, Bills DE Shaq Lawson had a little something sticking in his craw. Lawson had a message for McGovern. 

"You'll remember my name. I had two sacks on your ass. F**k you," Lawson said. "F**k you. I got two sacks on your as$. You'll remember me now!"

Lawson was jawing as if the Bills just won the Super Bowl. Act like you've been there before, amirite? 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In all seriousness, McGovern purportedly told Lawson earlier in the game that he'd never heard of him. Standing on the mountain of achievement that was two sacks (one of which was a miscue in which he was unblocked), Lawson was feeling his oats. 

McGovern had one of his worst games as a Bronco, meanwhile. The Broncos could only muster 85 yards on the ground, which wasn't terrible (on 17 attempts) but the offensive unit was overall impotent. 

You live, you learn. Players jaw during the game. Some take the trash talk more seriously than others. 

Lawson has only posted a two-sack game once before. He's in his fourth season as a former first-round pick out of Clemson. 

With only 15 career sacks, he's learned to celebrate even the most modest of personal victories. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Bills Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Chad Jensen
319 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsBUF. Can the Broncos win on the road?

Broncos Can no Longer Plausibly Say QB Brandon Allen Gives Them Best Chance to Win

Chad Jensen
9 2

Brandon Allen is part of the Broncos' problem and far from the solution to the team's woes.

5 Takeaways From the Broncos' 20-3 Loss to the Bills

Lance Sanderson
7 1

What did we learn from Denver's eighth loss of the season?

Fangio Unwittingly Makes the Perfect Argument for Why Broncos Shouldn't Fear Playing QB Drew Lock

Chad Jensen
14 1

Vic Fangio laid out case in point why the Broncos should get Drew Lock out onto the field.

Fangio Addresses Allen's Performance & Broncos' Plan at QB Next Week

Chad Jensen
7 1

Who will start for the Broncos at quarterback when the Chargers come to town next week?

In the Wake of Allen's Impotence, Broncos are Fresh out of Excuses on Starting Drew Lock

Erick Trickel
7 0

No coach-speak can camouflage the Broncos' abject need to get Drew Lock out onto the field in Week 13.

Are Broncos' Week 12 Roster Maneuverings Preemptive of Drew Lock Timetable?

Chad Jensen
8 0

Could the Broncos' shuffling players around in Week 12 hint at what the team has in store next week for QB Drew Lock?

Justin Simmons was Broncos' Only Bright Spot in Week 12's Loss in Buffalo

KeithCummings
4 0

The Broncos' fourth-year safety was the only positive to take away from Week 12.

Broncos at Vikings Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Chad Jensen
363 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog Broncos-Vikings. Can the Broncos overcome a 10.5-point spread?

With Renewed Hope & Full Stomachs, it's Onto Buffalo for Miller & the Broncos

KeithCummings
1 0

Von Miller played down the recent team dinner he hosted. However, the team exercise was not without some meaning.