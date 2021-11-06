Calvin Anderson will start in relief of the injured Garett Bolles. It's a great opportunity but will Anderson be equal to it?

Battling the seemingly endless slew of injuries has been a recurring theme for the Denver Broncos for two seasons now. Iron-man left tackle Garett Bolles is the latest key starter to go down and has been ruled out of this Sunday’s road game at the Dallas Cowboys.

Now in his fifth season, it'll be the first missed start of Bolles' career. Swing tackle Calvin Anderson will be tasked to start in relief of Bolles and that presents a considerable challenge because Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn uses his dangerous pass rusher Randy Gregory and rookie linebacker phenom Micah Parsons to confound quarterbacks in a variety of different packages.

“Obviously it sucks," Anderson said on Friday. "Garett is one of the people on this team that would hate to miss any game, for any reason. Even though there was no way he should’ve gone this week, he still wanted to go. I think for me—there’s two parts of it. [No] 1 obviously is [that] Garett is my boy, and I know that position is sacred to him. I want to honor him by playing it well. Then for me personally, it’s another opportunity, man. This is what you live for in the league."

Anderson has done his film study of the opponent and it won't be the first time he's prepared all week to be the man protecting Teddy Bridgewater's blindside on Sunday.

“They’re very multiple. They move guys into a lot of spots, too, but they have a bunch of guys that can rush,” Anderson said. “We’re going to have to be technically sound, and me personally. I’m going to have to bring it. I’m going to have to step up my game. We know they’re a good front, though. I prepare every week like I’m going to be starting.”

That positive mindset and preparation could give Anderson a fighting chance on Sunday but the injury to Bolles is still bound to hurt in one form or another. Anderson’s desire to play up Bolles' standards is a motivating force — as is grasping what could be a finite opportunity to make a splash as a starter for all the league to see.

"You don’t get a lot of moments," Anderson said. "So when your moment comes, it’s about taking advantage of it and putting your preparation to work on the field.”

The swing tackle position is not the easiest responsibility to be given on a weekly basis because that player has to be ready and prepared enough to play on either the left or right side, so the 25-year-old is grateful for the tutelage he's received from Broncos' O-line coach Mike Munchak.

Enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as an offensive guard for the Houston Oilers, Munchak’s intensive coaching has enabled Anderson to get comfortable with the unique set of techniques playing the swing tackle position demands, which could be likened to the art of switch-hitting in baseball.

“You have to stab with a different hand,” Anderson explained. “This is why I’m so grateful to Coach Mike Munchak for this because ever since I got here. He had me playing both tackles. He told me, ‘You need to prepare like you’re going to play both tackles.’ All offseason. Even though I was getting a lot of reps at right tackle, I still put an emphasis on left because the team needs me to be able to play both.”

Fortunately, Anderson finds himself to be more comfortable playing left tackle. Like Bridgewater himself, Broncos fans hope that comfortability comes out in the wash positively on Sunday.

“I’m more comfortable [at left tackle] because I’ve played there all through college, so it comes a little more natural," Anderson revealed. "The footwork, is a little different I think, switching from left to right, different sides of your body have to be—you have to push off with a different foot. You have to stab with a different hand.”

Since being signed off the New York Jets practice squad back in 2019, Anderson has started two games for the Broncos — one at left tackle and one at right. The former Texas Longhorn did not acquit himself well in either game so here's to hoping the third time's the charm.

