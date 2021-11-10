Broncos Sign Massive New Offensive Tackle

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is wheeling and dealing following Sunday's upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos announced a flurry of roster moves Tuesday, elevating offensive guard/center Austin Schlottman to its active roster and signing offensive tackle Casey Tucker and inside linebacker Avery Williamson to its practice squad.

In addition to the signings, the team activated offensive guard Netane Muti from the Reserve/COVID-19 list while subsequently placing cornerback Michael Ojemudia and ILB Justin Strnad on that list. Denver also waived CB Duke Dawson and released wide receiver David Moore and tight end Caleb Wilson from the practice squad.

Tucker (6-foot-6, 315 lbs) is on his fourth club since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's completed three separate stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, spent part of his sophomore campaign with the Detroit Lions, and had a cup of coffee with the Indianapolis Colts.

Tucker, who has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game, becomes the third tackle to land on Denver's taxi squad (Quinn Bailey, Drew Himmelman). The 26-year-old provides theoretical depth as starting OTs Garett Bolles (ankle/knee) and Bobby Massie (ankle) battle injuries.

As of this writing, Calvin Anderson and Cameron Fleming are expected to start at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, against the Eagles in Week 10.

Likewise, Muti and Schlottman will bolster the interior of the offensive line with LG Dalton Risner nursing a shoulder ailment and RG Graham Graham out for the season after fracturing his ankle. Third-round rookie Quinn Meinerz currently is penciled in as Glasgow's full-time replacement.

Williamson, a career 85-game starter, originally signed to the Broncos' practice squad on Oct. 5. He never played a snap and, days later, re-joined the Tennessee Titans, who released him on Nov. 2.

Barring any unforeseen lineup changes, Kenny Young and Baron Browning will continue to start at ILB for Denver. It's possible that Williamson is promoted to the 53 with Strnad now sidelined, leapfrogging primary backup Jonas Griffith.

