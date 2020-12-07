SI.com
WATCH: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Slights Broncos After Week 13 Game

Zack Kelberman

If it already wasn't evident from Tyreek Hill's ridiculous primetime antics, the 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs do not hold the 4-8 Denver Broncos in high regard. Any regard, really.

But the disrespect reached critical levels following Kansas City's 22-16 victory on Sunday Night Football when star tight end Travis Kelce couldn't even be bothered to remember the name of the team — a division rival, no less — that he just faced.

"Hats off to the Raiders," Kelce told NBC's Michelle Tafoya. "They've done an unbelievable job the past two games of presenting a challenge on third downs and in the red zone. It is what it is."

Uh ...

To be fair, the Raiders are the only blemish on Kansas City's 2020 resume, so perhaps they're still front-brain for Kelce. No matter how you spin it, however, it's a baffling Freudian slip which suggests Vegas is the only club that poses anything resembling a challenge in the AFC West.

Then again, Kelce earned the right to talk after leading all receivers with eight catches for 136 yards (17.0 YPC), including Mahomes' only touchdown pass. The five-time Pro Bowler was the difference in a hard-fought affair that saw Denver's stout defense goose-egg (0-4) the Chiefs in the red area.

“Well obviously getting them stopped—and some of them were very tough situations. They had the ball on the one-yard line twice I believe for two of those plays," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. "They're really good down there and we are to, and it was just our night in the red zone.”

Whereas the Raiders Broncos won that battle, they ultimately lost the war — and their 11th consecutive game to the reigning Super Bowl champs.

