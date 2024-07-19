Stars Aligning for Courtland Sutton to Report at Broncos Camp Next Week
The Denver Broncos veterans are set to join the rookies at training camp early next week. First-round rookie quarterback Bo Nix is safely stowed away at Broncos HQ with his playbook ahead of the battle he will wage with veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting job.
Broncos Country has been so focused on the looming quarterback competition that the potential of No.1 wideout Courtland Sutton not reporting because he's yet to receive any conciliation from the team on his contract request. During the voluntary portion of OTAs, head coach Sean Payton wisely opted to take a lighthearted approach to Sutton's absence, but it'll be interesting to see whether the veteran wideout reports on July 23.
"Well, it's not that he doesn't like our new uniforms," Payton joked about Sutton's absence during OTAs.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sutton has participated in Stidham's passing camp at the TCU facilities near the quarterback's home in Texas, which indicates that the Broncos 28-year-old receiver is still firmly onboard with his team even if he's looking for a raise. Thus, the lack of smoke on a resolution to Sutton's contract request — coming from either camp — could be a harbinger that he'll make a low-key entrance to training camp on schedule.
Sutton hasn't laid any major ultimatums at Payton's doorstep of Payton. The receiver had communicated with the Broncos' brass about why he would be absent initially; he was rehabbing his ankle surgery in Florida.
"I was down in Florida doing some rehab," Sutton said when he showed up for mandatory minicamp to end the Broncos' offseason training program. "As you all know, I had some surgery on my ankle from the last game. I linked up with the training staff here and they sent me down in Florida to a guy that they were comfortable with. I was down there working with him and getting my ankle right. I was having a really good rehab process. Talking to the team, Coach [Payton] we're on the same page of me being able to stay down there and continue to get my ankle to where I need it to get to so I would ultimately be able to get ready for the season."
The Broncos just extended right guard Quinn Meinerz on a four-year, $80 million deal, so it's unclear how much time GM George Paton has spent trying to solve the Sutton puzzle. For now, all is quiet on the western front.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!