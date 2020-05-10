Here's Why Creativity Will be Key to OC Pat Shurmur Maximizing Broncos' Explosive Young Talent

The Denver Broncos suddenly have an abundance of weapons on offense. How exciting is that?

This infusion of talent could lead to the Broncos being very creative offensively. Denver can use a wide variety of weapon packages to attack defenses in all sorts of different ways.

Of course, it will really come down to what Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur and Head Coach Vic Fangio are willing to do with the offense, as well as the development of these young weapons. The way it's setting up, though, defensive coordinators are likely going to have a hard time stopping this offense — if the coaches can get these talented young players developed.

The Broncos will be able to use a wide range of packages to take advantage of their opponents and it should vary week to week based on the defense. For example, if the opponent is weak or slow at linebacker, using more of Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam would the best way to exploit them.

The speed and athleticism of that tight end duo would necessitate a safety coming over and providing help over the top. Drawing the attention of the safeties to the seam-busting tight ends would allow Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler the opportunity to feast if they can win their one-on-one matchups. Odds are, at least one of them will always be able to work free and separate.

That's just one of the ways the Broncos can utilize their weapons on offense to exploit the defense. But I'm just scratching the surface on the possibilities.

What else can be done with this new, unique collection of skill-position players? I break it down in-depth in the video above.

