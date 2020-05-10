Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Here's Why Creativity Will be Key to OC Pat Shurmur Maximizing Broncos' Explosive Young Talent

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos suddenly have an abundance of weapons on offense. How exciting is that? 

This infusion of talent could lead to the Broncos being very creative offensively. Denver can use a wide variety of weapon packages to attack defenses in all sorts of different ways. 

Of course, it will really come down to what Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur and Head Coach Vic Fangio are willing to do with the offense, as well as the development of these young weapons. The way it's setting up, though, defensive coordinators are likely going to have a hard time stopping this offense — if the coaches can get these talented young players developed. 

The Broncos will be able to use a wide range of packages to take advantage of their opponents and it should vary week to week based on the defense. For example, if the opponent is weak or slow at linebacker, using more of Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam would the best way to exploit them. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The speed and athleticism of that tight end duo would necessitate a safety coming over and providing help over the top. Drawing the attention of the safeties to the seam-busting tight ends would allow Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler the opportunity to feast if they can win their one-on-one matchups. Odds are, at least one of them will always be able to work free and separate. 

That's just one of the ways the Broncos can utilize their weapons on offense to exploit the defense. But I'm just scratching the surface on the possibilities. 

What else can be done with this new, unique collection of skill-position players? I break it down in-depth in the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

I can't wait to see how Shurmur uses these new chess pieces. Still don't know exactly what to expect from the new OC.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Bold move to go get PS has been backed up by drafting some weapons. Introducing a more open point scoring offense is also very likely to follow. Exciting times.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dispelling 5 Common Misconceptions About Broncos' LT Garett Bolles

It's time to scrutinize the play of Garett Bolles to determine whether the common consensus on the Broncos' left tackle is accurate.

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

Early Game-by-Game Prediction of Broncos' 2020 Schedule

The Broncos' 2020 regular-season schedule was unveiled on Thursday. How will it shake out for Denver in the win/loss column?

Chad Jensen

by

BKL67

Broncos' Bold Plan for Rookie Third-Round CB Michael Ojemudia Revealed by Insider

The Broncos have some big plans for Michael Ojemudia.

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303

Broncos First-Round WR Jerry Jeudy Unveils Electrifying Rookie Hype Video

Jerry Jeudy is psyched for the 2020 NFL season and Broncos Country will be too after checking out the hype video the dynamic wideout published.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

Broncos Tied to 9-Time Pro Bowl LT Jason Peters by NFL Insider

The Broncos could be in need of offense tackle help and not only is Jason Peters available, he also has experience with OC Pat Shurmur.

KeithCummings

by

xecutioner

NBC Pundit & ex-NFL QB Chris Simms Says Drew Lock's Talent 'Is for Real'

The national perspective has been skeptical of Drew Lock. Could that be changing post-draft?

KeithCummings

by

Choibake

Answering How Seventh-Round WR Tyrie Cleveland Fits with Broncos

The Broncos spent a seventh-round pick on a third wide receiver. How does Tyrie Cleveland fit with the Broncos?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

5 Games to Circle on Broncos' 2020 Regular-Season Schedule

The Broncos will face the 12th-toughest strength of schedule in 2020 but here are the five games to circle with added significance.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

Lock Previews for Broncos Fans What Makes TE Albert Okwuegbunam Special

The Broncos drafted Drew Lock's college tight end in the fourth round. What does Albert Okwuegbunam bring to the table? Lock recently previewed the new addition.

Chad Jensen

by

Grapplerr87

An Analysis of Broncos' Roster Exposes Three Vulnerable Position Groups

The Broncos did a lot to bolster and upgrade the talent on-roster but no single offseason can fill every hole. What position groups are left most vulnerable and what can the team do to hedge against being exposed?

Erick Trickel

by

Chilly303