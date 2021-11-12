Report: Broncos Coach 'In Consideration' for HC Job

The Horned Frogs have cast a wide net in the search for Gary Patterson's successor.

A Denver Broncos assistant reportedly is under "consideration" for one of college football's top head-coaching gigs.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram recently named Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins among potential candidates to fill the HC vacancy at Texas Christian University, succeeding longtime head man Gary Patterson, who resigned his position in October.

Other names connected to the Horned Frogs' opening, according to the report, include Jackson State HC Deion Sanders, Iowa State HC Matt Campbell, and SMU HC Sonny Dykes, the rumored favorite.

Modkins began his coaching career at TCU, his alma mater, as a graduate assistant in 1995. He was promoted to secondary coach the following season and tight ends coach in 1997, before eventually breaking into the NFL.

The 51-year-old joined the Broncos in 2018, hired by then-HC Vance Joseph to replace Eric Studesville. Retained in the Vic Fangio era, Modkins has since overseen the development of former Pro Bowlers Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon and, most recently, second-round rookie Javonte Williams, who notched his first 100-yard rushing effort as a pro amid last Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Modkins received a game ball following the 30-16 upset at AT&T Stadium.

“That’s great because he doesn’t even talk that much," Williams said of Modkins on Thursday. "When he had to speak in front of the team, it was kind of like a surprise for me to see him talk that much. Even when we’re in a running back room, he’s really quiet and laid back. For me and him to get it at the same time, that’s crazy.”

Through nine weeks, the Broncos rank 13th in rushing offense, averaging 113.2 yards per game between Gordon (477 yards) and Williams (466).

