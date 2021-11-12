Report: Broncos Coach 'In Consideration' for HC Job

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Broncos RBs Coach Curtis Modkins 'In Consideration' for TCU HC Job

    The Horned Frogs have cast a wide net in the search for Gary Patterson's successor.
    Author:

    A Denver Broncos assistant reportedly is under "consideration" for one of college football's top head-coaching gigs.

    The Fort Worth Star-Telegram recently named Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins among potential candidates to fill the HC vacancy at Texas Christian University, succeeding longtime head man Gary Patterson, who resigned his position in October.

    Other names connected to the Horned Frogs' opening, according to the report, include Jackson State HC Deion Sanders, Iowa State HC Matt Campbell, and SMU HC Sonny Dykes, the rumored favorite.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Modkins began his coaching career at TCU, his alma mater, as a graduate assistant in 1995. He was promoted to secondary coach the following season and tight ends coach in 1997, before eventually breaking into the NFL.

    The 51-year-old joined the Broncos in 2018, hired by then-HC Vance Joseph to replace Eric Studesville. Retained in the Vic Fangio era, Modkins has since overseen the development of former Pro Bowlers Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon and, most recently, second-round rookie Javonte Williams, who notched his first 100-yard rushing effort as a pro amid last Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

    Read More

    Modkins received a game ball following the 30-16 upset at AT&T Stadium.

    “That’s great because he doesn’t even talk that much," Williams said of Modkins on Thursday. "When he had to speak in front of the team, it was kind of like a surprise for me to see him talk that much. Even when we’re in a running back room, he’s really quiet and laid back. For me and him to get it at the same time, that’s crazy.”

    Through nine weeks, the Broncos rank 13th in rushing offense, averaging 113.2 yards per game between Gordon (477 yards) and Williams (466).

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Curtis Modkins
    News

    Report: Broncos Coach 'In Consideration' for HC Job

    4 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) and tackle Ryan Pope (74) during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Broncos' Rookie OG Quinn Meinerz: 'I want to Earn My Stripes' in Second Career Start

    3 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Broncos' RB Javonte Williams Named NFL Rookie of the Week for Dallas Game

    4 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) sets the play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Broncos' Backups Really Elevated the Offensive Line in Week 9

    7 hours ago
    Denver Broncos inside line linebacker Kenny Young (41) and cornerback Ronald Darby (21) celebrate a play first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Teddy: LB Kenny Young Approached Broncos With 'Standards Need to be Raised' Mindset

    8 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Teddy Bridgewater on Saints' Purported Trade Interest: 'Always Good to Feel Wanted'

    9 hours ago
    Denver Broncos safety Jamar Johnson (41) and safety Caden Sterns (30) and cornerback Mac McCain III (49) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Broncos Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 10 vs. Eagles

    Nov 10, 2021
    Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith (12) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium.
    Draft

    Broncos' Top-5 Inside Linebacker Options in 2022 NFL Draft

    Nov 10, 2021
    Risner America's Team
    News

    Dalton Risner: 'Maybe the Broncos Are America's Team Today'

    Nov 10, 2021