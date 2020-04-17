Drew Lock has Convinced Dalton Risner he's the Right Guy to Lead Broncos

Most NFL players share a bond with their fellows who arrived with their respective teams in the same draft class. Even guys like Phillip Lindsay, who went undrafted, share a special bond with the Denver Broncos' 2018 draft class, which includes studs like Bradley Chubb and Courtland Sutton.

That same unique bond exists between OG Dalton Risner and QB Drew Lock, who were drafted by the Broncos back-to-back a year ago. Like twins on the birthing table, Risner and Lock's respective entrance into Bronco-land was separated by mere minutes.

As training camp roommates who would go on to bleed Orange and Blue together for five games down the stretch, these two are thick as thieves. In fact, it's safe to say that no Bronco knows Lock better than Risner and vice versa.

That's an important distinction to make because as the Broncos march further into the offseason and thus closer to the 2020 NFL campaign, Lock's worthiness as 'the guy' in Denver has increasingly been questioned by outside scrutiny. Whether it be botched QB rankings placing him among the league's worst or NFL power rankings that are highly dismissive of Lock and the Broncos, the second-year signal-caller simply isn't getting much respect.

However, Risner has no doubts about Lock's wherewithal as a QB and his fitness to lead this Broncos squad into the future. In fact, it's due to the hope inspired by Lock that has Risner 'bullish' about the Broncos' chances of returning to the playoffs this coming season.

"I know that Drew works hard," Risner told Denver7's Troy Renck earlier this week. "I know he's passionate about his craft and I think he's the right guy to lead this organization. I'm willing to stand by that whether I'm right or wrong. I'm sold that I'm going to be right about that."

Although it's encouraging to hear that Lock works hard, it's a safe bet to assume that almost all athletes (not all, but dang close) who make it to the NFL pinnacle have above-average work ethics. That's not what makes Risner's remarks so powerful.

It's the belief and confidence in Lock, the willingness to go on the record in support of him, and how that belief permeates Risner's perception of where the Broncos are headed. Confidence is infectious and powerful. And it's also necessary for success.

You've heard the old NFL maxim that a true franchise quarterback is the 'tide that raises all ships'. Broncos fans saw how true that was when Peyton Manning took an 8-8 Wildcard club from 2011 and elevated it to 13-3 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2012.

While Lock's audition down the stretch last year was only a five-game sample, it was evident that he had a similar boat-raising effect on the Broncos — across the board. By the time it was all said and done, Lock led the Broncos to a 4-1 finish and although 2019 marked the team's third-straight sub-.500 season, it was the rookie QB who kept it from being another double-digit-loss embarrassment of a campaign.

Those five games might not be enough of a sample size to declare Lock the next great NFL QB but there was plenty of material and exposure there to reveal more than enough information about him. What exactly came out in the wash?

Passing for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns, Lock displayed that rare arm talent, a point guard's athletic elusiveness and ability to distribute the ball, confidence and command, the will to win, competitive fire, leadership, and infectious enthusiasm and passion for the game. It was enough to convince the Broncos' brass, including GM John Elway, that the team's days of wandering the QB desert were in the rear-view — finally.

Lock has led the Broncos out of the wilderness. They've 'bounced off the bottom', to use Elway's verbiage, and are tracking upward. This is very much a team on the rise.

The national perspective is sleeping on the Broncos. But if the outside media world is sleeping on Lock and company, there's an outside chance the teams of the NFL are as well. If so, the Broncos have their opponents right where they want them.

If you're one of those looking for that hole in the boat when it comes to Lock, take heed of a stand-up guy like Risner being willing to go down with the ship. Risner might be extremely self-confident but does he strike you as the type to be easily deceived?

Me neither.

