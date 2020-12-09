When the Denver Broncos hired Mike Munchak as the offensive line coach in 2019, after he narrowly lost out on the head-coaching job to Vic Fangio, there was an expectation that he could develop, maintain, and identify talent in the trenches. In just his second year with Denver, Munchak has shown that his formula or accountability and patience works wonders in the NFL.

Just one week ago, the Broncos rewarded left tackle Garett Bolles with a four-year, $68 million extension that averages approximately $17 million per year. The contract was inked after the Broncos declined the 2017 first-round draft pick’s fifth-year option prior to the 2020 season.

However, Bolles has shockingly reversed his frustrating reputation for committing penalties against all odds and is a top-five offensive tackle in the NFL.

So, what sparked the remarkable transformation for Bolles?

“We just needed some time to work,” Risner said on Tuesday. “Working in our first year together and this year—I give huge credit to Coach Munchak, and I’m sure Garett does, too. He’s helped transform him. At the same time, Garett’s persistence, Garett’s work ethic—he knows he had a rough three years.”

Risner, who’s beloved for his community involvement and humility, isn’t pulling any punches when asked about the trajectory of he and Bolles on the left side.

“I think that we are one of the better duo's in the NFL—definitely top five," Risner said. "But we still have some work to do for me and him to be able to say, 'Hey, we are the best left side in the NFL. No one can stop us.' But we have that mojo going.”

Risner is in his second year of playing left guard for the Broncos and has endured a roller-coaster season compared to his rookie campaign. In some games, there have been lapses in pass protection and communication that have reflected poorly on Risner. In others, the Wiggins, CO, hometown hero has been featured in road-grader form, mauling defenders on power runs and inside traps.

The dirty word in the NFL is 'potential', which the entire left side of the Broncos' O-line undoubtedly possesses. But to form an identity as an entire unit, the Broncos need to let their big men up front eat by running the ball.

Over the last three games, the Broncos have averaged a whopping 160 yards on the ground. Does this offense have an identity crisis? Not in Risner's estimation. He views the Broncos as having a run-first identity.

“That’s an identity I’ve felt this whole season, and that’s an identity we need to take pride in as an offensive line," Risner said. “We need to continue establishing that identity, and we need to continue rushing for 150-plus yards and establishing that. People will know, ‘Hey, these Broncos are going to grind it down the field. The O-line is going to work, running backs are going to hit their holes and wide receivers are going to block, too.’

The rushing game in the NFL can be simplified on the line of scrimmage as one man moving another man against his will. The game film shows that when offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur implements a running game behind guards and tackles pulling, Denver gains yards and scores points. But more importantly, it allows the tonality of the game to be set by the most physical unit on the team.

In another season where the Broncos have a sub-.500 record, the fingers can no longer be pointed solely at the offensive line. Demar Dotson has played surprisingly well at right tackle for a veteran joining the team in the last days of training camp. Rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry III is experiencing ‘baptism by fire’ as he learns to anchor the middle of the Broncos' line and then there’s right guard Graham Glasgow, the prized free-agent acquisition who continues to battle a nagging ankle injury but is having a solid campaign in his fifth NFL season.

It’s the hope that the Broncos' O-line has turned the corner and will only continue to improve. League rankings suggest Denver’s left side of the line can become elite and the Pro Bowl voting backs that up.

“I don't care what anyone thinks. My rule is I care about what Mike Munchak thinks,” Risner said. “He's a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, he's going to be a Hall of Fame offensive line coach, that guy’s got it all. So, week to week, I continue to look at what Coach Munchak says. Just because the media says I have a good game, if 'Munch' doesn't think so, then it wasn't, and if 'Munch' thinks I had a good game but the media thinks it wasn't, I could care less because my hall of fame offensive line coach thinks that I kicked some tail.”

Coach Munchak has introduced accountability into the Broncos' O-line room that is starting to offer returns of synergy and aggression. Broncos Country can only hope that the makeshift offensive lines of years past are in the rear-view mirror.

