Broncos Clear Significant Cap Space by Cutting Backup CB
The Denver Broncos made another batch of cuts Monday in their quest to satisfy the NFL's 53-player roster limit — a batch that included former starting cornerback Damarri Mathis.
In releasing Mathis, who'd been relegated to a deep reserve, the Broncos saved more than $3.4 million against the 2025 salary cap. It was an expected move for an organization that had increasingly phased him out over the last few years.
A 2022 fourth-round pick, Mathis was once considered a potential long-term running mate for Broncos star CB Patrick Surtain II. Emphasis on "once." The Pittsburgh product started 11 games as a rookie and six as a sophomore, but logged just one start last season due to the emergence of Riley Moss.
Mathis fell further down the depth chart this offseason after Denver used its first-round draft pick on defensive back Jahdae Barron. He found himself sixth in the pecking order, behind second-year man Kris Abrams-Draine, playing deep into the preseason.
The writing was clearly on the wall — and emphasized with each passing press conference.
“I think there’re going to be a number of tough decisions, but I’d rather be in that position than the position we were in two years ago at this time," head coach Sean Payton said on Aug. 16. "I think that the talent level has gradually gotten better. These guys, they’re all competing, and we say this to them, and it’s serious. We’re rooting for all of them. We’re rooting for their best, and because I think there’s going to be some players that end up on other teams’ rosters playing. That’s part of the deal.”
Still only 26 with 43 NFL appearances to his credit, Mathis should latch on as a backup with a needy organization. Prior to his release, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed the Panthers swing a trade to reunite Mathis with ex-Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who holds the same position in Carolina.
"Mathis' best season came with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver, and he hasn't been able to reach those same heights since Evero left for Carolina," Barnwell wrote Monday. "The Panthers are set with Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson and nickel corner Chau Smith-Wade as their three starting corners, but Mathis could push the 28-year-old Jackson and serve as Carolina's primary reserve on the outside."