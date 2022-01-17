Report: Broncos 'Preparing' Move with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Now that the Dallas Cowboys' season is over, the Denver Broncos will waste no time pursuing its preferred head-coaching option.

According to Mike Fisher of SI.com, the Broncos are "zeroing in" on Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and "preparing to travel" to the Lone Star State "as soon as possible" for an interview.

Quinn is eligible to meet immediately with Broncos brass following Dallas' 23-17 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round. It was not the best audition for the 51-year-old, whose defense surrendered 341 total yards, including 169 on the ground, and contributed to the team's 14 penalities, tying an NFL playoff record.

While there's chatter that the Cowboys could fire HC Mike McCarthy and promote Quinn to the big seat, the latter appears to be moving forward with interview requests from his many interested suitors.

"While #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy prepares to meet with his team for the final time at The Star, OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn are scheduling interviews for this week with the teams considering them for head-coaching vacancies. Both are on multiple lists," ESPN's Ed Werder reported Monday.

In addition to Denver, Quinn has garnered appeal from Jacksonville, Miami, Chicago, and Minnesota.

“I hope Q is back. That’s my dog. … Q, I hope you stay, if you see this," Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said of Quinn after Sunday's game, via The Athletic.

Quinn is among 10 men vying to replace Vic Fangio as the 18th head coach in franchise history. The Broncos held interviews last week with three candidates — Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy — and are expected to speak with Moore, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

