Dan Quinn will travel to the Mile High City for a second interview this week.

The Denver Broncos took the weekend to evaluate the 10 candidates GM George Paton interviewed for the team's head-coaching vacancy. With reports leaking that there are upwards of three finalists, we learned on Monday morning who one of the names is.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will travel to Dove Valley for a second interview this week, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

"Per source, Dan Quinn is coming Broncos HQ this week for second interview. Time to be determined," Klis tweeted

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Quinn is in high demand around the NFL. He's interviewed for multiple head-coaching vacancies and will hold palaver with the New York Giants on Monday about their job opening.

Quinn would be a head-coaching retread as the former Atlanta Falcons head man who led the team to its second-ever Super Bowl berth, losing in humiliating fashion to New England. Atlanta struggled after losing offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and Quinn could do nothing to forestall his eventual dismissal.

However, despite being a defensive-minded coach, Quinn is an energetic and visionary leader whom the Broncos believe could help resuscitate this program. Paton is focused on leadership and a coach who can cultivate a winning culture and Quinn, who won a Super Bowl ring as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, has those attributes in spades.

Keep an eye on Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for word of a second interview, as well as potentially Dallas OC Kellen Moore and, somewhat inexplicably, Philadelphia DC Jonathan Gannon.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!