Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Jeremiah Mocks Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy to Broncos at Pick 15

Chad Jensen

Mel Kiper mocked Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs III to the Denver Broncos in his debut mock draft of the 2020 offseason. But with Daniel Jeremiah tendering his first mock, and selecting a different Crimson Tide wideout for the Broncos, a trend has been established. 

NFL.com's leading draft analyst had this to say about mocking Jerry Jeudy to the Broncos at pick 15. 

"Jeudy would give the Broncos one of the most exciting collections of young skill-position players in the league. Adding him to a group that already includes Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Phillip Lindsay would strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators."

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Considering the Broncos' roster needs and the offseason buzz from insiders pointing to speed-demons wideouts in the first round, it's understandable why the national draftniks are have connected Ruggs and Jeudy to Denver in round one. But it might not be that simple. 

Keep in mind, John Elway has never drafted an Alabama player. Sure, he's brought in a few free agents who hailed from 'Bama but the Broncos' front-office czar has a philosophical stance when it comes to the Crimson Tide, likely due to how hard Nick Saban works these prospects in college. 

The fear being that by the time they get to the NFL, their prime years are curtailed and the tread on their tires is worn thin. I'm not sure how much veracity there is to such an opinion, as we see 'Bama players do very well at the NFL level.

If we were talking about O-line, D-line, running backs or linebackers, I could understand Elway wanting to shy away for fear of wear and tear. But receivers and cornerbacks shouldn't be viewed with the same myopic scope. Nevertheless, since we're talking Broncos, it is an obstacle any former 'Bama prospect would have to overcome. 

The other issue is, who else was on the board when Jeremiah selected Jeudy at pick 15? I'll tell you; South Carolina D-line behemoth Javon Kinlaw, Iowa edge A.J. Epenesa, LSU corner Kristian Fulton, 'Bama corner Trevon Diggs and even TCU corner Jeff Gladney, as well as USC OT Austin Jackson and multiple other wideouts, including CU's Laviska Shenault. An argument can be made for about half of those guys being a reach at 15 but certainly not Kinlaw. 

Mock drafts are fun. Heck, MHH pumps them out like mad from January to May. It's always interesting to see how the' draft stock of these prospects' ebbs and flows and how some of the national draftniks who are most plugged into NFL scouting departments are seeing the board fall. 

But, at the end of the day, it's a mock draft. Jeudy would absolutely be a dynamic complement to Sutton and if he ended up as the Broncos' first-round pick a few months from now, I wouldn't exactly shed a tear. But if it meant passing on a top-10 caliber prospect like Kinlaw, that would poison the well for me just a bit.  

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Perfect Free-Agent Fits for Broncos' Defense

The Broncos would be wise to target these five free-agent defenders.

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

Analytics Suggest Broncos Shouldn't Trade any of Their Arsenal of Draft Picks

The Broncos are projected to enter the 2020 draft with 12 selections. Fans get excited by the prospect of draft-day trades but the analytics suggest Denver should stand pat.

Thomas Hall

by

Jman75

Why Judon's Twitter Shade Toward Broncos QB Drew Lock is Good a Thing

Ravens' LB Matthew Judon disrespected Drew Lock on social media but it might not have been the worst thing for the young signal-caller.

Chad Jensen

by

Brainco

Is new Broncos OC Pat Shurmur Really a 'QB Whisperer'? His Resume Doesn't Lie

The Broncos hired Pat Shurmur to resurrect the offense and develop Drew Lock. What can Shurmur's track record tell us about his odds for success?

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin

How Broncos' Salary Cap & Contracts in Free Agency Could be Affected by Possible CBA Changes in 2020

The current CBA will be expiring, which means change is coming to the salary cap and contracts. Here's how it all affects the Broncos in free agency and roster management.

BobMorris

by

Studlee14

Broncos at the Senior Bowl: 5 Risers, 5 Fallers | Offense

These 10 prospects saw their draft stock rise and fall the most as a result of their respective Senior Bowl performances.

Erick Trickel

Peyton Manning Sheds Light on his Offseason Contact with Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Drew Lock sought the advice of the Sheriff and the 5-time NFL MVP is ready to answer the bell.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Four Reasons the Broncos Passed on Hiring Kyle Shanahan as Head Coach

With the Niners headed to the Super Bowl, Broncos fans want to know why Kyle Shanahan was passed over for Vance Joseph.

Chad Jensen

by

Brainco

Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden Offers up Massive Compliment to Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton

On the heels of his first Pro Bowl nod, it's safe to say Courtland Sutton is no longer flying under the NFL radar.

KeithCummings

by

Brainco

5 Sleeper Tight End Prospects for Broncos in 2020 Draft

The Broncos have a lot of question marks behind Noah Fant and the 2020 draft class could offer the answers.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel