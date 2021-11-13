Broncos Sign Big-Armed Former Patriots QB

Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Broncos Sign Ex-Patriots QB Danny Etling to Practice Squad

    Etling cleared COVID protocols before putting pen to paper.
    Author:

    The Denver Broncos added a quarterback to its stable on the eve of its Week 10 home matchup against Philadelphia, signing Danny Etling to the practice squad. The news was first reported by Etling's reps and confirmed by 9News' Mike Klis.

    "QB Danny Etling has cleared COVID protocols and has been signed to Broncos' practice squad per league source," Klis tweeted Saturday.

    The move comes less than 24 hours after it was revealed that Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur contracted the coronavirus and subsequently was ruled out for Sunday's game. Backup QB Drew Lock also remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list following last week's positive test result.

    Etling, 27, was a 2018 seventh-round draft pick of the New England Patriots who has yet to attempt an NFL regular-season pass. He's since bounced around the league with brief stints in Atlanta, Minnesota, and, most recently, Seattle.

    The 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal-caller was a two-year contributor at LSU prior to entering the pros, finishing with 4,586 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 24 appearances for the Tigers. Etling began his collegiate career at Purdue where he totaled 2,490 air yards, 16 TDs, and 12 INTs over 13 games from 2013-14.

    Capable of pushing the ball downfield but susceptible under pressure, he's drawn comparisons to former San Francisco 49ers QB C.J. Beathard.

    Etling becomes the lone passer on Denver's practice squad and will provide a modicum of insurance behind Teddy Bridgewater, Brett Rypien, and Lock — all of whom are on the virus-afflicted 53-man roster.

    "So far so good on QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien regarding their COVID testing. Kendall Hinton remains receiver," Klis reported Saturday.

