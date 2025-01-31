Report: Broncos Executive David Shaw Hired as Lions' PGC
Denver Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw agreed to terms Thursday on a multi-year deal to become the Detroit Lions' new passing game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The Lions have yet to officially announce the hire.
Shaw, 52, joined the Broncos last June in a front-office capacity, helping evaluate college and professional talent alongside general manager George Paton. In 2023, he interviewed for the team's head-coaching job that eventually went to Sean Payton, his former coworker with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Previously, following several NFL assistant roles, Shaw served as the Stanford Cardinal's offensive coordinator for four seasons (2007-2010) before being promoted to head coach — a title held through 2022 during which he accumulated a 96-54 record, five bowl game victories, and four PAC-12 Coach of the Year honors.
Shaw drew interest in league circles this offseason after Denver posted its first winning record since 2016 and first playoff berth since 2015. Prior to accepting Detroit's offer, he spoke with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints regarding their HC vacancies.
In the Motor City, Shaw will reunite with ex-Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton, who was named the Lions offensive coordinator earlier this week.
Shaw is the latest in a growing number of Broncos staffers who've departed the organization since the 2024 campaign concluded. The club also fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, relieved inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky of his duties, and lost tight ends coach Declan Doyle, special teams assistant Chris Banjo, and assistant GM Darren Mougey to the Bears and Jets, respectively.
