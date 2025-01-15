Broncos Exec David Shaw Interviews for Bears HC Job
Denver Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw completed an interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job, the team announced Tuesday.
Shaw, 52, joined the Broncos last June in a front-office capacity, helping evaluate college and professional talent alongside general manager George Paton. This, after interviewing in 2023 for the HC job that eventually went to Sean Payton, his former coworker with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I’m very excited to be back in the NFL, but really to be back with some great people and that’s what I was looking for," Shaw told The Denver Gazette upon being hired. "I was looking to join a franchise with people that I knew, people that I trusted. This seemed like a perfect situation."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Previously, following several NFL assistant roles, Shaw served as the Stanford Cardinal's offensive coordinator for four seasons (2007-2010) before being promoted to head coach — a title held through 2022 during which he accumulated a 96-54 record, five bowl game victories, and four PAC-12 Coach of the Year honors.
"There are a number of things that he can help us with," Payton said of Shaw last July. "[He is] extremely smart, he’s a close friend and a good addition for us.”
Shaw is among several members of the Broncos organization garnering interest within league circles. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is a candidate for the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders HC positions; special teams assistant Chris Banjo interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers coordinator gig; and assistant GM Darren Mougey is up for the Jets GM vacancy.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!