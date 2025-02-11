Deebo Samuel: Broncos Could Be Something Special in 2025
Deebo Samuel did nothing to tamp down the speculation linking him in a potential trade to the Denver Broncos.
During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the (soon-to-be-former?) San Francisco 49ers wide receiver claimed the Broncos could be "something special" in 2025 — provided they add "a couple more pieces" this offseason.
Wink, wink.
"Bo Nix is playing really, really good ball right now," Samuel said. "Their defense is outrageous. You got [Patrick Surtain II] out there, who's the best at the position right now ... you got the other guy on the other side. I just think you need a couple more pieces, and it'll be what it needs to be. Just have to get past Pat Mahomes every year."
Entering his seventh NFL campaign, jack-of-all-trades Samuel has compiled 5,935 yards from scrimmage (4,972 receiving, 1,143 rushing) and 43 total touchdowns across 81 career games with San Francisco. His best year came in 2021 when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.
Samuel, 29, has multiple factors working against him at present, including durability and attitude concerns and a $15.87 million salary-cap charge in the final season of his deal. These issues prompted the 49ers to allow Samuel to seek a trade, with NFL Network reporting last week that “both sides appear to be at peace with moving on.”
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has suggested the team won't be major players for a veteran WR — "we're stronger there than some would think" — but Samuel makes sense on paper as the long-desired Joker in Payton's offense, a chess piece he can move around the formation.
"The Broncos are my favorite team from a player-fit perspective," NBC Sports' Kyle Dvorchak said regarding possible Samuel landing spots. "Denver threw 99 screens last year, the third-most in the NFL. Despite it being a core part of their offense, the Broncos ranked 23rd in YPA (5.4) on screens. Samuel fell off last year, but he was still a force on designed looks. He ranked 11th in yards per catch and sixth in yards per route run on screens. Sean Payton has also repeatedly talked about wanting to fill the “joker” role in his offense. While that player is typically a tight end or running back, what about a wide receiver who plays more running back at a higher level than some backups? Samuel has the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for a wide receiver in NFL history. He also has the second-most. Bo Nix’s contract has the Broncos in a position to pay a little more for a win-now piece at receiver. His success gives them the motivation to do so."
Listed with the fourth-highest odds among the field, Denver has the cap space and motivation to pull off the acquisition. And until the situation is resolved, one way or another, the calls for a Samuel trade will only grow louder.
