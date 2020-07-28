Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

DeMarcus Walker Posts Cryptic Tweet as Broncos Make Roster Cuts

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are cutting their 90-man roster down to 80 players before the 2 pm deadline on Tuesday. The team cut eight players on Monday, including undrafted rookie quarterback Riley Neal and vested veteran nose tackle Joel Heath. 

With the anticipation of two more roster cuts coming within the next 18 hours, all eyes are on Dove Valley to see who the next two players to go will be. 

With that stage set, we arrive at the very cryptic tweet sent by fourth-year defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on Monday evening. 

"Sometimes God’s best gift to us is getting us out," Walker tweeted. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2017 second-round pick, Walker has failed to meet the lofty expectations of his draft pedigree. It wouldn't be a complete surprise if the Broncos were to move on from him early in this training camp, especially with the additions the team made to the defensive line during the offseason. 

From Jurrell Casey and Christian Covington on the veteran market, to the drafting of McTelvin Agim in the draft, the Broncos added some real talent to the D-line. Meanwhile, despite showing flashes of production at various points in his Broncos career, Walker has mostly underwhelmed as a pro. 

It would be unfortunate if Walker were to be cut because after showing well in Vic Fangio's defense last year, totaling four sacks before landing in the doghouse for some reason, there's an outside chance he could finally show some production in what is his contract year as a Bronco. 

Only time will tell. We'll know by 2 pm on Tuesday whether Walker's mysterious tweet has anything to do with his current roster status in Denver. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Camp: These Notable Defenders Could be Bubble Players

No preseason games and an expanded practice squad might favor veterans, but some on the Broncos D are still vulnerable.

BobMorris

by

Lawp76

No Broncos Positive in First Two Waves of COVID-19 Testing

The Broncos got some good news on the virus front as training camp kicks off.

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak

Broncos Camp: 10 Vets Suddenly on the Bubble

As the Broncos begin training camp, the pandemic has reshaped what the summer try-out period will look like. Here are the players suddenly on the roster bubble.

BobMorris

by

Editguy01

Broncos Cut Eight Players as NFL Deadline Looms

The Broncos had to make some early roster decisions on Monday, parting ways with eight players.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Brian Billick Dishes on the Primary Influence Pat Shurmur Will Have on Drew Lock's Development

Brian Billick was once considered among the brightest offensive minds in the NFL as the architect of the 1998 Vikings offense and Super Bowl-Champion 2000 Ravens. Billick recently dished on what Pat Shurmur's greatest influence on Drew Lock will be.

KeithCummings

by

Dick Hanky

NFL Insider Predicts Massive Year 2 Breakout for Broncos QB Drew Lock

Is Drew Lock cruising for a dominant and explosive 2020 showing? One NFL insider believes just that, citing high-level executives as his source.

Lance Sanderson

by

huckaboom

Broncos Camp: 10 Position Battles with Biggest 2020 Implications

The Broncos are on the doorstep of training camp so here are the 10 key position battles fans should be paying close attention to.

Chad Jensen

by

WSmart

Broncos One of 12 Teams Whose COVID-19 Plan has Been Accepted by NFL

The Broncos' Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan has been rubber-stamped by the NFL, which makes UC Health Training Center open for the business of football.

Chad Jensen

by

DJ49

On Wrong Side of 30, DeMarcus Ware Knows how Von Miller Can Stay Elite

On the wrong side of 30, how can Von Miller sustain elite production? DeMarcus Ware has the answer.

KeithCummings

by

Chilly303

Broncos Camp: What No Preseason Means For Job Security of These Offensive Players

There's no preseason games and the practice squad will be larger. How could that affect the Broncos final offensive roster?

BobMorris

by

Thundersvictorylap