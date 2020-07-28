DeMarcus Walker Posts Cryptic Tweet as Broncos Make Roster Cuts

The Denver Broncos are cutting their 90-man roster down to 80 players before the 2 pm deadline on Tuesday. The team cut eight players on Monday, including undrafted rookie quarterback Riley Neal and vested veteran nose tackle Joel Heath.

With the anticipation of two more roster cuts coming within the next 18 hours, all eyes are on Dove Valley to see who the next two players to go will be.

With that stage set, we arrive at the very cryptic tweet sent by fourth-year defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on Monday evening.

"Sometimes God’s best gift to us is getting us out," Walker tweeted.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2017 second-round pick, Walker has failed to meet the lofty expectations of his draft pedigree. It wouldn't be a complete surprise if the Broncos were to move on from him early in this training camp, especially with the additions the team made to the defensive line during the offseason.

From Jurrell Casey and Christian Covington on the veteran market, to the drafting of McTelvin Agim in the draft, the Broncos added some real talent to the D-line. Meanwhile, despite showing flashes of production at various points in his Broncos career, Walker has mostly underwhelmed as a pro.

It would be unfortunate if Walker were to be cut because after showing well in Vic Fangio's defense last year, totaling four sacks before landing in the doghouse for some reason, there's an outside chance he could finally show some production in what is his contract year as a Bronco.

Only time will tell. We'll know by 2 pm on Tuesday whether Walker's mysterious tweet has anything to do with his current roster status in Denver.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.