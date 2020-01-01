Broncos' 12-Point Free Agency Plan to Build the Nest Around Lock

The Denver Broncos got a few questions answered in the final four games of the season — namely that they may have their franchise quarterback.

Now that the season is over, it's time to focus on the offseason and what the Broncos will need to do in order to take the next steps to become a playoff contender again.

I've regularly gone over an offseason checklist of 12 items as they pertain to free agency. Now that the season is over, and we have 16 games of retrospect on our side, we can look at the final list of things to do during the offseason, specifically as it pertains to free agency.

Here's that final list, in no particular order, but starting off with the highest priority.

1. Extend S Justin Simmons

Simmons may not have received the Pro Bowl berth he deserved, but Broncos fans know better. Simmons had his best season as a pro, has had multiple quality seasons of work for the Broncos, and is the top priority to retain.

GM John Elway has indicated that the Broncos want Simmons back, so you can expect him to be extended at some point. It's possible the Broncos may have to use the franchise tag (estimated around $12M) but, if so, every player Elway has given the tag ultimately got his extension.

So with Simmons, it's not a question of if, but when, he'll get his new deal. And it's clear he deserves it.

2. Extend Either DE Shelby Harris or DE Derek Wolfe

A slight change because it's clear that the defensive end to keep comes down to one of Harris or Wolfe. There are pros and cons to picking each one over the other.

Though it's true the Broncos have a lot of cap space, they have a promising young player in Dre'Mont Jones and may want him to start next season. Neither Harris nor Wolfe is a true nose tackle, so it doesn't make sense to start them there.

Most of all, both Harris and Wolfe will want to be starters, meaning if the plan is to go with Jones and Mike Purcell as two starters, then you have to make a choice between the two unrestricted free agents.

I don't think you can go wrong with either player, but it's likely to be one who is retained while the other will be allowed to move on.

3. Extend C Connor McGovern at the Right Price

McGovern showed some improved play down the stretch, though he's still far from being a top player at his position. Therefore, you don't want to go too high on an extension for him.

McGovern is probably worth a deal that falls into the second tier of centers, but he's not worth a deal in the first tier. If he sets his asking price too high, then you have to move on.

It's possible the Broncos could let McGovern test the market first, then bring him back if he doesn't find a deal he likes. That doesn't mean the Broncos won't negotiate with him at all before free agency begins — but it's likely the Broncos will set their terms and stick to them as much as possible.

4. Tender RFAs Mike Purcell, De'Vante Bausby and Elijah Wilkinson at Right-of-First-Refusal Level

The Broncos have five players who are set to become restricted free agents. Most are not worth the second-round tender, which will be more than $3M. But several are worth the right-of-first-refusal tender, which will be a little more than $2M.

It's true that, for undrafted players, you get no draft pick if somebody signs a ROFR tendered player to an offer sheet the Broncos don't match. However, you don't tender somebody at a higher level if he's not worth the money.

As for compensatory picks, RFAs who aren't tendered don't count toward the comp pick formula, so it doesn't help to just not tender them in hopes of a comp pick.

Based on the performance of players this year, Purcell certainly deserves a tender — some might argue for a second-round tender, but it's not likely teams will trip over themselves to give an offer sheet to a nose tackle.

Bausby showed enough, prior to his injury, to get the ROFR tender. Wilkinson wasn't good at right tackle, but he's shown he can play guard and, at the very least, would give you depth on the ROFR tender.

LB Joseph Jones, CB Cyrus Jones, and QB Brandon Allen aren't worth tendering, but could be brought back on one-year deals. One-year deals could also be given to other RFAs if you're worried about somebody giving an offer sheet to one of them.

Remember that RFA tenders aren't guaranteed.

5. Tender All ERFAs

Exclusvie rights free agents get cheap one-year deals that aren't guaranteed. A player must either sign the tender or retire. They can't entertain offers from other teams.

In almost every case, tendering an ERFA is a no-brainer, because there's no risk involved to see if these players can be either starters or depth players.

Per Over the Cap, the Broncos ERFAs are S Dymonte Thomas, S Trey Marshall, WR Tim Patrick, WR/KR Diontae Spencer, CB Davontae Harris, OT Jake Rodgers and OT Quinn Bailey.

6. Extend LS Casey Kreiter & OLB Jeremiah Attaochu on One-Year Deals

Kreiter has been a reliable long snapper for the past few seasons, but his position isn't one at which you want to commit a lot of money. Attaochu proved his worth when the Broncos signed him after injuries to other players, but he's better suited as a depth player.

One-year deals make sense for both players. Remember that the Broncos added LS Wes Farnsworth on a futures contract, so there will be a competition for that spot. And Attaochu needs to be treated as a depth player and no more than that.

If either player seeks a lot of money or a longer commitment, it's best to let them depart.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

7. Let All Other FAs at Least Test the Market

Every other player set to become an unrestricted free agent isn't a priority to extend for one reason or another. However, the door should be left open to bringing them back, depending on how the market goes or what the player really wants.

Let's go over the reasons why the remaining unrestricted free agents are likely to move on.

CB Chris Harris, Jr.: He wants to test the market and is hoping to get a major payday, though it remains to be seen if he'll get it.

S Will Parks: He will likely want the chance to start and won't get that with the Broncos.

LB Corey Nelson: While Nelson was worth adding when the Broncos had injuries to several inside linebackers, the emergence of Alexander Johnson and others providing better depth means he's no longer needed.

DE Adam Gotsis: A reliable run defender but lacking in the pass rush, Gotsis may want to seek his fortunes elsewhere, especially if he thinks he can be a starter for another team.

RB Devontae Booker: He is a depth player and nothing more than that. The Broncos should be able to find an upgrade elsewhere.

RB Theo Riddick: He might be worth keeping on a one-year deal, but the Broncos should let him test the market first, and they might be able to find a younger player in free agency who comes at a reasonable price.

8. Cut QB Joe Flacco

Though Flacco has indicated he'd be willing to stay with the Broncos, it's not going to happen with a $20.25M base salary due.

By cutting Flacco, the Broncos would take a $13.6M dead money charge but gain $10M in cap space. The dead money isn't ideal, but with the Broncos projected to have $65M in cap space, it's not going to cripple the Broncos' ability to improve the team.

There's no reason to keep Flacco around. Let him find work elsewhere.

9. Decline the Team Option for OG Ronald Leary

Though Leary did some good things for the Broncos, multiple injuries kept him off the field for too many games.

It's best for the Broncos to decline the team option for 2020, which will net $8.5M in cap space with just an $875,000 dead money charge.

Broncos fans should definitely wish Leary well, but it's time to move on.

10. Decline the Fifth-Year Option for OT Garett Bolles

Bolles did improve under offensive line coach Mike Munchak, but he hasn't proven himself to be the long-term guy at left tackle.

Though the fifth-year option is injury-only guaranteed (meaning you could still cut him for cap or skill reasons) and Bolles has mostly stayed healthy in his career, I'm not positive it's worth the risk.

In declining the option, it may put a chip on Bolles' shoulder and get him more committed toward improving, in hopes of getting a long-term extension from the Broncos.

The good news with the fifth-year option is the Broncos don't have to make a final decision until after the draft. They can always re-evaluate at that point, depending on how the draft goes and what they see from Bolles' efforts into offseason workouts, whether they are team workouts or on his own time.

11. Prioritize Cornerback in FA

Two positions in free agency that are likely to be loaded with talent are cornerback and safety. With Simmons a priority to extend, Kareem Jackson returning and plenty of depth, there's no need to enter the safety market.

But cornerback is a different story. That position will be loaded with talent in free agency, too, and with Harris, Jr. likely to depart, the Broncos will need an experienced player at the position.

I still favor pursuing Byron Jones, but James Bradberry and Logan Ryan are intriguing options. It's also worth keeping an eye on street free agents who could help out.

But the Broncos do need a veteran cornerback, because they are lacking in experience at the position, with Bryce Callahan bringing the most experience at five accrued seasons (and he missed 2019 with a foot injury).

12. Look for Value at All Other Need Positions

The Broncos will be flush with cap space but that doesn't mean they should go "all in" everywhere. Some players will get franchise tags, leaving second-tier guys and players with red flags among the top options.

It's better to be patient this go-around in free agency and let the market settle down. Once it does, the Broncos can look at players who will need to take value deals, whether they are unrestricted or street free agents.

The best place to continue building the team is through the draft. If Elway can get a good 2020 Draft class, that will go much further toward bringing the Broncos back to prominence than going "all in" on every free agent possible.

If a player who is thought to be a franchise tag candidate doesn't get the tag, it's fine to consider him and what he's seeking in a contract. But don't go overboard — set your price and, if the price gets too high, move along.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle.