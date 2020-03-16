Mile High Huddle
Denver Broncos 2020 Free Agency Preview | Everything You Need to Know

Chad Jensen

The NFL legal tampering window ahead of the new league year opens Monday morning at 10 am MDT and the Denver Broncos figure to be active players. The Broncos are facing an exodus of homegrown talent poised to depart via free agency. 

There are a lot of roster holes to fill, however, GM John Elway will have plenty of ammunition to get it done. Today, with legal tampering opening, here's a snapshot of where the Broncos stand, who the team is poised to lose, and a handful of likely targets. 

2019 Record: 7-9

The Broncos improved over their previous finish by one game with Vic Fangio at the helm. One game below .500 is nothing to write home about but when you realize the number of injuries the Broncos dealt with and the musical chairs at quarterback, it becomes more of an accomplishment. The key is that Denver finished the season 4-1 with Drew Lock as the starting QB. 

2020 Unrestricted Free Agents

Justin Simmons, S (Franchise Tagged)

Chris Harris, Jr., CB

Shelby Harris, DL

Derek Wolfe, DL

Connor McGovern, OG/C

Will Parks, DB

Adam Gotsis, DL

Casey Kreiter, LS

Jeremiah Attaochu, OLB

Theo Riddick, RB

Devontae Booker, RB

Corey Nelson, LB

Cyrus Jones, CB

2020 Restricted Free Agents

Mike Purcell, DL (Expected to be Tendered)

De'Vante Bausby, CB (Won't be Tendered)

Elijah Wilkinson, OL (Expected to be Tendered)

Tim Patrick, WR (Expected to be Tendered)

Joseph Jones, LB (Won't be Tendered)

Brandon Allen, QB (Won't be Tendered)

2020 Street Free Agents

Ronald Leary, OG

Dymonte Thomas, DB

Billy Winn, DL

Salary Cap Space: $41.187M

According to Over The Cap, the Broncos sit with $41.187 million in cap space, which factors in Simmons' franchise tag, Leary's departure, and A.J. Bouye's arrival. The Broncos can free up an additional $10.05M by releasing QB Joe Flacco now, or the team can wait and designate him a post-June 1 cut, which would double the amount of cap space the team would create but it couldn't be used until after June 1.

Free Agent Game Plan

The Broncos' most immediate needs are on the defensive line. Cornerback was a dire situation, but the acquisition of Bouye mitigated that. The Broncos could also look to add a mid-level off-ball linebacker. 

Offensively, the Broncos are expected to add at least one lineman, even if that means re-signing McGovern. The team could also add a speedster wideout to stretch defenses. 

Six Outside Free Agent Targets

Javon Hargrave, DL | Pittsburgh: At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, Hargrave would be a young replacement to Wolfe and/or Harris. Hargrave is just entering his prime at 27 years old and has ties to current Broncos' OL Coach Mike Munchak. Hargrave has 14.5 career sacks in four seasons. 

Michael Pierce, DL | Baltimore: A 6-foot, 349-pound behemoth, Pierce would help bolster the interior D-line and provide some versatility to boot. He's more of a run-stuffing defensive tackle than pass rushing pocket pusher, though. 

D.J. Reader, NT | Houston: At 6-foot-3, 347 pounds, Reader can stuff the run and get after the passer. Combined with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb's edge pressure, Reader could wreak havoc on opposing passers. He might be a perfect scheme fit for Coach Fangio. 

Prince Amukamara, CB | Chicago: Amukamara played under Fangio in Chicago and experienced the best years of his career. The Broncos would be wise to make one more cornerback addition and Amukamara wouldn't break the bank. 

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB | Chicago: Another ex-Fangio-ite, Kwiatkoski brings underrated run-stuffing ability as well as some coverage chops at linebacker. The Broncos could likely get him in the fold without paying a max contract. 

Jordan Phillips, DL | Buffalo: Phillips posted 9.5 sacks last year in Buffalo and would be a great scheme fit as a 5 tech defensive end. Can push the pocket from the interior and at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, he can stuff the run and batt down passes. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

