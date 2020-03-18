Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Denver Broncos 2020 Free Agency Tracker

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos will officially kick off free agency at 2 pm MDT on Wednesday. Coming out of the 48-hour legal tampering window, we saw teams across the NFL pony up with some massive contracts being handed out. 

Meanwhile, the Broncos have been relatively quiet. There have been a few moves made by GM John Elway but the biggest takeaway thus far is Denver's relative caution in the market. 

This article is designed to serve as a hub for fans, to keep track of the moves the Broncos are making as we move into the new league year in earnest. Bookmark the page and keep checking back. 

Signed: Graham Glasgow, OL | ex-Detroit Lions

The Broncos made one high-dollar signing on day one of legal tampering, signing Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million deal. He can play anywhere along the interior O-line. The Broncos have a vacancy at center and right guard. 

Signed: Jeff Driskel, QB | ex-Detroit Lions

With plans to move on from Joe Flacco by week's end, the Broncos needed a veteran backup for second-year QB Drew Lock. Driskel is a QB Elway has had his eye on for several years. 

Acquired via Trade: Jurrell Casey, DL | Tennessee Titans

The Broncos got an early start to the new league year by acquiring the five-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday morning. In exchange for a day-three draft pick, the Broncos came out ahead on the Casey trade, to say the least. A plug-and-play starter. 

Traded: Andy Janovich, FB | to Cleveland Browns

With Pat Shurmur taking over the offense, the fullback position became obsolete. Despite signing Janovich to a three-year, $5.7M extension last fall, the team found a suitor in Cleveland and took the opportunity to deal the fullback in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick. 

Departure: Connor McGovern, OG/C | Signed with New York Jets

With Glasgow in the fold, the Broncos let McGovern walk. It's unfortunate to see a homegrown guy like McGovern depart, but the Broncos decided to throw in with an outside addition. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

RFA Tendered: Elijah Wilkinson, OL

The Broncos are holding onto Wilkinson, who is a restricted free agent. The team tendered him at the second-round level, which will pay him $3.25M in 2020. 

Still Available 

Derek Wolfe, DL

Shelby Harris, DL

Chris Harris, Jr., CB

Will Parks, DB

De'Vante Bausby, CB

Mike Purcell, NT

Casey Kreiter, LS

Devontae Booker, RB

Rumor Mill

Cornerbacks: The Broncos have been tied to slot cornerbacks like Prince Amukamara and Kevin Johnson. Expect an additional cornerback move to be made sometime this week. 

D-Line: The Broncos added Casey via trade but still have multiple holes along the D-line. Reports indicate the team is trying to get NT Mike Purcell re-signed, after choosing not to tender him as a RFA. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
BleedOrange
BleedOrange

Do we have a rough idea of what they have left to work with in cap space?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Slow Start to Free-Agency Could Portend Well for Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris Reunion

The Broncos have been quiet to open the legal tampering widow. Could that be a positive harbinger for homegrown free agents like Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris?

KeithCummings

by

SpeedKills51

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

Ceocrump

Report: Broncos Trade FB Andy Janovich to Browns

The Broncos dealt Andy Janovich to the Browns in the wake of Pat Shurmur joining the coaching staff as offensive coordinator.

Chad Jensen

by

Orangeforbreakfast

Report: Broncos Acquire Five-Time Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey from Titans

The Broncos acquired a starter for the defensive line on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Dr.Ward

Report: Broncos Interested in Ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon

Could the Broncos really spend free-agent dollars on a tier-one running back? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

A New Report Sheds Light on the Amari Cooper to Broncos Buzz

The Broncos are reportedly monitoring the Amari Cooper situation in Dallas with a close eye.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris 'Unlikely' to Return According to Broncos Insider

The Broncos are poised to lose all three of their day-one D-line starters to free agency, if this report turns out to be true.

Chad Jensen

by

JNDoud

Intriguing Free-Agent Fits for Broncos Still Available on the Market

With the legal tampering window all but closed, most of the NFL has swooped up the big-named free agents. Who's left out there on the market that would fit the Broncos?

Erick Trickel

by

Tommy108

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft | Final Version

With NFL free agency set to open in just a few days, we unveil our final full offseason mock. What moves in free agency and the draft do the Broncos make?

Erick Trickel

by

Bucky Bronco

Report: Broncos Expected to Trade or Release QB Joe Flacco by Week's End

The Broncos are getting out of the Joe Flacco business.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555