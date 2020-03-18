Denver Broncos 2020 Free Agency Tracker

The Denver Broncos will officially kick off free agency at 2 pm MDT on Wednesday. Coming out of the 48-hour legal tampering window, we saw teams across the NFL pony up with some massive contracts being handed out.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have been relatively quiet. There have been a few moves made by GM John Elway but the biggest takeaway thus far is Denver's relative caution in the market.

This article is designed to serve as a hub for fans, to keep track of the moves the Broncos are making as we move into the new league year in earnest. Bookmark the page and keep checking back.

Signed: Graham Glasgow, OL | ex-Detroit Lions

The Broncos made one high-dollar signing on day one of legal tampering, signing Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million deal. He can play anywhere along the interior O-line. The Broncos have a vacancy at center and right guard.

Signed: Jeff Driskel, QB | ex-Detroit Lions

With plans to move on from Joe Flacco by week's end, the Broncos needed a veteran backup for second-year QB Drew Lock. Driskel is a QB Elway has had his eye on for several years.

Acquired via Trade: Jurrell Casey, DL | Tennessee Titans

The Broncos got an early start to the new league year by acquiring the five-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday morning. In exchange for a day-three draft pick, the Broncos came out ahead on the Casey trade, to say the least. A plug-and-play starter.

Traded: Andy Janovich, FB | to Cleveland Browns

With Pat Shurmur taking over the offense, the fullback position became obsolete. Despite signing Janovich to a three-year, $5.7M extension last fall, the team found a suitor in Cleveland and took the opportunity to deal the fullback in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Departure: Connor McGovern, OG/C | Signed with New York Jets

With Glasgow in the fold, the Broncos let McGovern walk. It's unfortunate to see a homegrown guy like McGovern depart, but the Broncos decided to throw in with an outside addition.

RFA Tendered: Elijah Wilkinson, OL

The Broncos are holding onto Wilkinson, who is a restricted free agent. The team tendered him at the second-round level, which will pay him $3.25M in 2020.

Still Available

Derek Wolfe, DL

Shelby Harris, DL

Chris Harris, Jr., CB

Will Parks, DB

De'Vante Bausby, CB

Mike Purcell, NT

Casey Kreiter, LS

Devontae Booker, RB

Rumor Mill

Cornerbacks: The Broncos have been tied to slot cornerbacks like Prince Amukamara and Kevin Johnson. Expect an additional cornerback move to be made sometime this week.

D-Line: The Broncos added Casey via trade but still have multiple holes along the D-line. Reports indicate the team is trying to get NT Mike Purcell re-signed, after choosing not to tender him as a RFA.

