Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Alexander Johnson | LB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Denver's hidden gem Alexander Johnson.

This linebacker came out of nowhere to stand out as a run defender last season for the Broncos. He has a very interesting story in regard to his journey to the NFL which includes some legal trouble that he overcame and was eventually acquitted of.

Once that was all cleared up, the Broncos came running to get him on the roster. Johnson's journey is one that makes everyone root for his NFL success.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

When Vic Fangio gave Johnson the nod to hit the field, none could have predicted the outstanding results that would follow. 2019 saw Johnson establish himself as one of the best run defenders in the NFL, making very few new-blood mistakes out there.

He was solid in what coverage duty he was asked to do, but the Fangio defensive scheme may well have helped him out. Either that, or Fangio may have made things a little easier for the inexperienced player.

Denver needs Johnson to take another big step forward for in his third NFL season and prove that he can take on more responsibility. There is a slight issue with the Broncos' linebacker corps in its lack of athletic coverage ability and the team needs someone to step up and start providing answers.

For a deep-dive on Johnson's 2020 outlook, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.