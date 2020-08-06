Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Austin Fort | TE

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Austin Fort, a tight end who flashed the 2019 preseason before a season-ending ACL injury shut him down for the year.

There have been some additions to the Broncos tight end room that are going to make it more difficult for Fort to make the roster. He has good blocking potential, though, and showed he can contribute as a receiver as well.

There is also decent versatility with Fort because he can be used as a fullback when needed. There really isn't another prototypical Y-tight end on the roster outside Nick Vannett, which can also help Fort's chances.

However, OC Pat Shurmur doesn't use 2-TE sets often, and barring an injury, there just doesn't seem to be a spot for Fort. The Broncos could keep three or four tight ends with Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Nick Vannett, and Andrew Beck poised as the favorites.

There is a chance Fort could beat one of them out for a spot, but his main competition would be Vannett and Beck, both of whom are the blockers of the group. It's going to take a lot from Fort to make the roster, and overcoming it all while coming back from an injury during an impacted offseason might be too much to expect.

For a deeper look at Fort, check out the video above.

