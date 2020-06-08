Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Bradley Chubb | OLB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? First-round edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Chubb's ACL injury in Week 4 of last season was a major disappointment for obvious reasons. Big things were expected from him and the injury completely derailed that. 

Leading up to the injury, Chubb wasn’t really showing up with those impact plays, though that could be chalked up to the learning curve of Vic Fangio's new scheme.

As a rookie in 2018, the young edge rusher showed plenty of promise both as a pass rusher and as a run defender. He joined an elite list of all-time pass rushers to post at least 12 sacks as a rookie. It's unfortunate that he wasn't able to build on that momentum because of the Year 2 injury. 

As he enters his third year, Chubb has to show that development everyone wanted to see from him last year. One thing to keep in mind is that his season may get off to a slow start as he works back into football shape from the injury. The team will likely play it safe with him from a rep-count perspective. 

Chubb is still young and filled with potential, but what will the Broncos get from him in 2020? I answer that question as best I can with a deep-dive in the video above. Check it out. 

