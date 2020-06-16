Mile High Huddle
Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Brandon McManus | K

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Kicker Brandon McManus.

Early on in his career, it would have been considered a hot take to predict McManus would stick around with the Broncos for very long. At one point, the Broncos carried two kickers on their roster because McManus wasn’t reliable enough to be trusted to attempt field goals, so he became the kickoff specialist. 

However, he has since developed into a solid NFL kicker. Broncos fans loved Matt Prater because he was a very good kicker with the clutch gene, connecting on 141 total field-goal attempts, which included several game-winners, in the Orange and Blue. 

McManus, to fans, hasn’t lived up to those same expectations, despite making the same amount of field goals on just three fewer attempts. Additionally, McManus has made 81.5% of his field goals while legendary Broncos' kicker Jason Elam made 80.6% on his career.

Now, that doesn't mean McManus is an awesome kicker necessarily because he does have his issues with consistency and showing up in big moments. Those are two crucial attributes for any kicker, but they aren’t major issues with McManus, just slight ones. 

What does 2020 hold for the Broncos' kicker? For a deeper look at McManus, check out the video above.

