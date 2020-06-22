Mile High Huddle
Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Christian Covington | DL

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Ex-Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Christian Covington.

Covington is Canadian-born and played well enough in college to get himself drafted. His whole NFL career has been spent in Texas up to this point — first with the Houston Texans and then with the Cowboys. 

Denver recently added him to the defensive line to add more depth and competition. Covington has shown an ability to generate interior pressure, which is something the Broncos have to improve.

It's going to be interesting to see whether Covington can find himself a spot on the Broncos' roster. There's some young potential on Denver's defensive line to bring depth, but also a good group of starters as well. 

There is no doubt that Covington has a rocky road ahead of him before he can make this roster, but his experience can give him a boost with what's going on in the world impacting normal offseason activities. He has the talent and the potential to add more to the Broncos' defensive line, but it is on him to step up and push himself across the finish line and onto the roster. 

For a deeper look at Covington, check out the video above. 

