Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Courtland Sutton | WR

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? The emerging star wide receiver, Courtland Sutton.

It feels like a ‘no duh’ statement to say that the Broncos need Sutton to step up and continue to cement himself as a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL and a top-100 player overall. He's shown tremendous flashes that have reminded some analysts of a certain ex-Detroit Lions star receiver — Calvin Johnson.

If Sutton can take as big of a step in Year 3 as he did in 2019, he will truly emerge as a star in the NFL. One big issue the Broncos had with Sutton wasn’t with his performance, per se, but a result of his play.

He was the top target in the offense and no other wide receiver stepped up, so teams were able to just focus on Sutton to scheme him out of the game and watch the Broncos' sputter. There were multiple games that saw this happen to the Broncos, with the most prominent one being the Minnesota Vikings game, which was before Drew Lock entered as the starting quarterback.

Now, the Broncos have more stability at the quarterback position, but also they have the talent at receiver to demand attention. Those two factors should be a major boost for Sutton and what he can do on the field for the Broncos.

For a deeper look at Sutton, check out the video above.

