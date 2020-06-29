Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: DaeSean Hamilton | WR

Mile High Huddle
Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? DaeSean Hamilton, a wide receiver many feel has already been replaced by the Broncos.

There was a lot of hype when the Broncos drafted Hamilton out of Penn State because of all the traits he showed. However, he hasn't had the best of luck adapting to the NFL with very little positive impact in games. 

In the 2019 season-opener, Hamilton made a huge mistake by dropping a touchdown in crunch time and that seemed to put him in the doghouse for the Broncos. He did manage to bounce back some, but that came in the final two games which made it hard to project his impact going forward.

Denver put Hamilton on notice by drafting both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler back-to-back in the first two rounds. But that doesn't mean Hamilton is for sure done with the Broncos. 

Denver's receiver corps wasn't a good unit last year and if Hamilton can provide something on special teams, he may be a fine No. 4 or 5 option. He now has some NFL experience and established clear chemistry with Drew Lock, but for a depth role, it all comes down to his special teams play. 

For a deep-dive look at DaeSean Hamilton, check out the video above.

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

It would be nice for him to show now what he did in those last 2 games...and hangout at WR 3, 4 or 5 through his contract...but he has to get it done. Too many other hungry options now.

