Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Dalton Risner | OL

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Starting left guard Dalton Risner.  

Risner is the local kid from Wiggins, Colorado. He went to college at Kansas State and during the 2019 pre-draft process, many Broncos fans wanted to see him land in Denver — and it ended up happening. Denver put him at left guard and let him do work during the season. It wasn’t all great, but he played really well for a rookie handling some big matchups during the season.

Risner's play in pass protection from the left guard position was especially great. When issue arose, they came primarily as a run defender. 

The experience Risner got should help him develop as he enters the second year of his career with the Broncos. He provides Denver a reliable player on their offensive line, and the only reliable piece returning from last season. Denver needs Risner to take a step forward as a player, but also those around him.

Drew Lock does fine when handling pressure from the edge, but interior pass rush is what causes the young QB problems, making Risner’s development all the more important. Risner had a great rookie year, but he must develop into even better form. 

For a deep-dive on Dalton Risner, check out the video above. 

Note: The video says Risner was Kansas State's starter at left tackle, but he spent most of his time at right tackle. 

