Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Davontae Harris | CB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Davontae Harris, another young cornerback who didn't have the best year in 2019.

Harris is a former 2018 fifth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals that was a casualty in that team's final roster cut-downs ahead of the 2019 season-opener. Denver signed him shortly thereafter and worked to get him up to speed in the Vic Fangio defense.

It took some time for Harris to really see the field on defense, but his chance eventually came after Isaac Yiadom was benched and De'Vante Bausby got injured. It was an unfortunate set of circumstances that led to Harris seeing the field, but opportunity knocked and had to make the most of it. For a time, it looked like he would capitalize, but it was fleeting.

The play of Harris was very up and down — with some great moments (especially Week 9 vs. Cleveland) — but there were a lot of down moments, too. He just continued the consistency issues the Broncos had from their No. 2 boundary corner.

Once Harris got the second corner spot, he managed to hold onto it for a while but that largely due to the Broncos not having any other option. It didn't take long for his inconsistent play to lead to him getting benched for Yiadom.

What does 2020 hold for Harris, especially in light of Bryce Callahan's expected return and the addition of a third-round rookie corner? I break it down in the video above.

