Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: De'Vante Bausby | CB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? De’Vante Bausby, a cornerback still very young in his NFL career.

There is no doubt that with all the hype he had entering the 2019 season, it ended up being a disappointment for Bausby and fans. A scary neck injury sidelined him from Week 5 on after he saw action in three games in what was a promising performance. 

The Broncos did re-sign Bausby and there is hope for him going forward since he has been cleared to return to football. The Broncos' cornerback depth chart could use some help and the team needs him to step up.

It's going to be interesting to see what Bausby can do for Denver this year after the injury. Not saying he will fall into this group but there have been a lot of players that have suffered a serious, scary injury and turned overly-cautious on the field. Hopefully, Bausby can stay healthy this season and take a step forward with his play because this is a team with a lot of questions about its corner room with A.J. Bouye’s age and health, Bryce Callahan's health, and Michael Ojemudia being a rookie.

Bausby has a lot of support within Broncos Country, but he also has them among the coaches. It's on him to answer the bell. 

For deep-diver on Bausby, check out the video above. 

