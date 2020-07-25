Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Douglas Coleman III, an undrafted rookie safety out of Texas Tech with a real shot to make the roster.

When scouting Coleman and watching his tape after Denver signed him after the draft, I came away rather impressed. I put him through my complete grading scale and he earned a sixth-round grade, so for the Broncos to land him undrafted was good value.

What stood out the most was Coleman's good range, great ball skills, and reliable tackling. He offered up a lot of versatility on the back-end and did so in a weaker safety class which made him going undrafted all the more questionable. Denver got some good potential with his skills.

The Broncos lost their No. 3 safety Will Parks to free agency, so the team is on a quest to find his replacement. Trey Marshall is leading the competition for it, but for a defense that lacked turnovers, Coleman's ball skills and versatility could see him find a spot.

Marshall is a little more limited as high safety, but Coleman can drop into the box, play high, or in the nickel, giving Denver a lot more options and allowing Vic Fangio to be more fluid with his coverages.

For a deep-dive look at Coleman and why his odds are so good, check out the video above.

