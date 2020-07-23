Mile High Huddle
Broncos Roster Breakdown: Dre'Mont Jones | DL

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Dre'Mont Jones, Denver's third-round draft pick from one year ago.

Denver has kept its defensive line at a good strength over the last few years and when the team drafted Jones, it was with the intention of maintaining it. The Broncos are helped by having one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL in Bill Kollar, developing these players and the early signs of progress were there with Jones last season. 

While he didn’t see the field much, Jones showed his ability as a pass rusher, leading all rookie defensive linemen with at least 150 pass-rush snaps in total pass-rush productivity per Pro Football Focus. He was able to generate pressure from all over the D-line but off the left side was his best where 11-of-23 total pressures came to go along with all four sacks.

With a good 2019 campaign behind him, Jones can build on that even more for the 2020 season. Taking his pass rush to the next level and improving his run defense would be huge steps for him and the Broncos defensive line. 

While Jones isn't likely to have a starting role out of the gates unless he manages to beat out Shelby Harris, he should have a large situational/sub role with the Broncos, mostly attributed to his versatility to line up multiple spots. For a deep-dive look at Jones, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

