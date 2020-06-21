Mile High Huddle
Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Garett Bolles | OT

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? The most controversial player on the roster — left tackle Garett Bolles. 

Broncos fans are divided on the subject of Bolles with the majority believing he's terrible. However, there are a lot of myths surrounding Bolles and his track record with the Broncos. 

Pro Football Focus also rated him as the most underrated player on the Broncos' roster. Even one of the best left tackles in Broncos' history, Ryan Clady, weighed in with his opinion that Bolles has shown improvement. 

Obviously, Bolles isn’t an elite left tackle in the NFL, but he is a solid one. Penalties have been the issue that needs to be cleaned up, but he has improved each season in this department. 

It will be interesting to see what kind of improvement he can make since he'll have the same offensive line coach for the second year in a row for the first time in his NFL career. For a deep-dive on Bolles, you check out the articles hyperlinked above and the video at the top. 

