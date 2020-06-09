Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Graham Glasgow | OL

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Prized free-agent acquisition Graham Glasgow.

The Broncos made it a point to target Glasgow to try and solidify their interior offensive line. Denver landed him on a big four-year deal worth $44 million, which hopefully sees him pan out better than the last offensive guard the Broncos paid money to (Ronald Leary). 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Glasgow is a versatile interior offensive lineman, capable of playing any of the three inside spots. The Broncos planned on him playing right guard which was cemented by the team drafting LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III in the third round.

Second-year quarterback Drew Lock struggles more in dealing with interior pressure in his face, making Glasgow even more important for the Broncos. For multiple years, Glasgow has been an underrated guard/center in the NFL and could help give the Broncos a great interior unit. 

What he can do as a run blocker would also be a huge help for the Broncos. In 2019 season, his final year in Detroit, the Lions were more successful running behind him than almost anywhere else upfront. 

For a deep-dive analysis on Glasgow and his 2020 outlook, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What we Know About Jerry Jeudy's Activities Since Arriving in Denver

The Broncos' first-round pick is now in the Mile High City but what has Jerry Jeudy been up to?

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

PFF Throws Shade on Drew Lock, Says 'Even his Mom' Wouldn't ReDraft him at No. 15 Overall

The leading advanced analytics site threw down the gauntlet on Drew Lock. But is this a case of Pro Football Focus' bias in trying to justify their grades on Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Vic Fangio Issues Apology After his Controversial Remarks on the State of Racism in the NFL

Vic Fangio inadvertently stepped on a land mine on Tuesday, offending many across the NFL landscape, but he did his level-best to rectify it on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

John Elway Breaks Silence with Statement on Police Brutality & Racism

John Elway is jumping into the issues with both feet.

Chad Jensen

by

Illuminaughty

ESPN Makes Stunning Drew Lock Decision in NFL ReDraft for All 32 Teams

If you could draft any current NFL player with the No. 15 overall pick, who would it be? ESPN just did that for all 32 teams and its decision for the Broncos in round one might surprise some.

CarlDumler

by

Mc Dad

Broncos' Courtland Sutton Led All NFL WRs in Mind-Boggling Stat

Courtland Sutton was a beast in 2019 but many fans had no idea he was this good.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Five Forgotten Broncos Poised for a Bounce-Back 2020 Season

Some fans might have forgotten about these five players who missed most, if not all, of the 2019 season. But getting them back could have a galvanizing effect on the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

Broncos' DL Jurrell Casey Unloads on Titans for Treating him Like 'Trash'

Jurrell Casey is finally speaking his mind on the events that led to his trade from Tennessee to Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

ESPN Renders Dubious Stat Projection for Drew Lock's 2020 Season

ESPN isn't very bullish on Drew Lock's 2020 outlook.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Bradley Chubb Expresses Faith in NFL's Plan to Reopen Team Facilities in Safest Way Possible

Bradley Chubb's top priority is playing football but in so doing, mitigating the risk of contracting coronavirus is paramount.

KeithCummings