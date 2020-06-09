Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Graham Glasgow | OL

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Prized free-agent acquisition Graham Glasgow.

The Broncos made it a point to target Glasgow to try and solidify their interior offensive line. Denver landed him on a big four-year deal worth $44 million, which hopefully sees him pan out better than the last offensive guard the Broncos paid money to (Ronald Leary).

Glasgow is a versatile interior offensive lineman, capable of playing any of the three inside spots. The Broncos planned on him playing right guard which was cemented by the team drafting LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III in the third round.

Second-year quarterback Drew Lock struggles more in dealing with interior pressure in his face, making Glasgow even more important for the Broncos. For multiple years, Glasgow has been an underrated guard/center in the NFL and could help give the Broncos a great interior unit.

What he can do as a run blocker would also be a huge help for the Broncos. In 2019 season, his final year in Detroit, the Lions were more successful running behind him than almost anywhere else upfront.

For a deep-dive analysis on Glasgow and his 2020 outlook, check out the video above.

