Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jake Butt | TE

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Tight end Jake Butt.

Thanks to bite of the injury bug, which has been constant, Butt's luck as a pro has been awful. The one time he was healthy and saw action during the regular season (first three weeks of 2018), he showed some promise.

While Butt still has potential, his health has held him back. Clearly the Broncos see something in him as the team has kept him around and is working with him as he has rehabbed his way back to full health.

With the additions the Broncos have made at tight end this offseason, the team sent the message that it's time for him to stay healthy and step up. With the additions of Nick Vannett and Albert Okwuegbunam, the tight end room has gotten quite crowded.

Austin Fort showed promise in the 2019 preseason prior to an ACL injury, Andrew Beck has versatility, and Noah Fant is the hopeful star of the group. It's a logjam of talent for such an underutilized position in the Pat Shurmur offense.

Butt's NFL road has been long and painful. However, this is his last chance to make a mark with the team that drafted him. The Broncos simply can’t wait any longer. For a deep-dive look at Butt, check out the video above.

