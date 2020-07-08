Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jake Butt | TE

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Tight end Jake Butt.

Thanks to bite of the injury bug, which has been constant, Butt's luck as a pro has been awful. The one time he was healthy and saw action during the regular season (first three weeks of 2018), he showed some promise. 

While Butt still has potential, his health has held him back. Clearly the Broncos see something in him as the team has kept him around and is working with him as he has rehabbed his way back to full health. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With the additions the Broncos have made at tight end this offseason, the team sent the message that it's time for him to stay healthy and step up. With the additions of Nick Vannett and Albert Okwuegbunam, the tight end room has gotten quite crowded. 

Austin Fort showed promise in the 2019 preseason prior to an ACL injury, Andrew Beck has versatility, and Noah Fant is the hopeful star of the group. It's a logjam of talent for such an underutilized position in the Pat Shurmur offense. 

Butt's NFL road has been long and painful. However, this is his last chance to make a mark with the team that drafted him. The Broncos simply can’t wait any longer. For a deep-dive look at Butt, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brew77
Brew77

Butt could have been a really good story but unfortunately he couldn’t get rid of the injury bug that has followed him around since his last year in college. He was a draft day steal in the 5th if healthy he was clearly a 2nd or 3rd round pick by most draft gurus but like I said unfortunately it hasn’t worked out. He is still young enough to be a good TE for someone but I don’t believe it will be the Broncos he just has to prove he can stay healthy. Maybe the Broncos stash him on the expanded practice squad this year let him try to get completely healthy and try to recoup a pick for him in 2021 that’s about the best scenario I can see for him at this point.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Bones to Pick With Drew Lock Skeptics

Arm yourself with these five points, so that you're prepared the next time you encounter a Drew Lock skeptic in the wild.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

What Mahomes' 10-Year Mega-Deal Means for Drew Lock & Broncos

The Chiefs just showed Patrick Mahomes the money. What are the implications for Drew Lock and the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

JenniferInAZ79

Report: Broncos to Induct Coach Mike Shanahan into Ring of Fame

Mike Shanahan will soon take his place among the Broncos' all-time great players and coaches in the team's Ring of Fame.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Melvin Gordon's Mantra Heading into Broncos Camp: 'There Can Only be One'

Melvin Gordon relishes the opportunity to compete with Phillip Lindsay, and while he believes their partnership can be electric, he has now illusions about the starting job.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

Melvin Gordon Says he is 'Unpaid' by Broncos; Fans Should Cut him Some Slack

Melvin Gordon recently signed a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Broncos that included a $4 million signing bonus. Is it possible he's yet to receive any payment from his new team?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Examining Whether Fan Waivers are a Viable Solution to Attending Broncos Games in 2020

Examining Whether Fan Waivers are a Viable Solution to Attending Broncos Games

Jon Kronenberg

by

Brew77

Broncos' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Wide Receivers

As training camp approaches, we continue our march through the Broncos roster by grading each position. Next up, wide receivers.

Chad Jensen

by

Denver_guy

Wilkinson Shares Message for Bolles as he Comes for Broncos' Starting LT Job

Elijah Wilkinson views the Broncos' starting left tackle job as his. What will Garett Bolles have to say about that?

KeithCummings

by

KeithCummings

Reactions to Mike Shanahan's RoF Election Pour in from Broncos Alumni

Mike Shanahan's influence on the Broncos organization can be measured in wins and losses but also in how his former players speak about him.

KeithCummings

by

Chad Jensen

Broncos on the Bubble: Jeff Heuerman | TE

Jeff Heuerman is in for the fight of his career this summer if he's going to stick on the Broncos roster.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl