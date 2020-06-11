Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Ja'Wuan James | OT

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Ja’Wuan James, Denver's prized free-agent acquisition who only played 63 snaps in 2019.

When a team signs a player with major medical concerns, it can’t be surprised when they get hurt and availability plummets. That was exactly what happened with the Broncos when they signed James. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Miami Dolphins were very aware of James' knee concerns as a former first-round pick who spent five years with the club. It was a reason why Miami didn’t want to give him big money and then 'laughed' when the Broncos did just that.

Without James on the field, the Broncos dealt with a lot of issues on the offensive line. Elijah Wilkinson stepped in for James at right tackle and played terribly, but that is for another profile article. 

Denver cannot afford for its investment in James to go to waste as it has with other offensive linemen over the years, like Ronald Leary, Menelik Watson, and Donald Stephenson. James has to be a consistent starter this season and prove he can stay out there on the field. 

Otherwise, it could lead to lingering issues for the Broncos' offense. For a deep-dive look at James, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF Throws Shade on Drew Lock & His Mom

Pro Football Focus has laid down the gauntlet on Drew Lock it seems, including the young quarterback's mother in its criticism.

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Colin Cowherd Defends Drew Lock on ESPN's ReDraft, Makes Extremely Bold Prediction

Drew Lock's name has been in the news all week and this time Colin Cowherd is jumping into the fray to offer his support and a bold prediction for the Broncos' second-year quarterback.

Chad Jensen

by

bfs6020

Broncos Pre-Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction

Training camp is still a few weeks off but here's an early stab at the Broncos' 53-man roster.

Erick Trickel

by

Denverkewl

Five Forgotten Broncos Poised for a Bounce-Back 2020 Season

Some fans might have forgotten about these five players who missed most, if not all, of the 2019 season. But getting them back could have a galvanizing effect on the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Insider Reveals Jerry Jeudy's Activities Since Arriving in Denver

What has Broncos' first-rounder Jerry Jeudy been up to since arriving in Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

TruBroncFan7

5 Players Critical to Vic Fangio's Defense Lifting Off in 2020

Vic Fangio's defense was solid if unspectacular in its first year in Denver. Heading into Year 2, if the Broncos' defense is going to leap forward, these five players will need to step it up.

Lance Sanderson

by

Studlee14

John Elway Breaks Silence with Statement on Police Brutality & Racism

John Elway is jumping into the issues with both feet.

Chad Jensen

by

Brianleewilliams

Vic Fangio Issues Apology After his Controversial Remarks on the State of Racism in the NFL

Vic Fangio inadvertently stepped on a land mine on Tuesday, offending many across the NFL landscape, but he did his level-best to rectify it on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Todd Davis | LB

In a contract year, what is Todd Davis' outlook? Can he make the most of his opportunity with the Broncos or has he already peaked?

Erick Trickel

What's the Cost to Extend Garett Bolles If He Proves Himself?

The Broncos declined Garett Bolles' fifth-year option. If he's later extended, how much would the Broncos have to pay him?

BobMorris

by

Thomas Hall