Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Ja'Wuan James | OT

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Ja’Wuan James, Denver's prized free-agent acquisition who only played 63 snaps in 2019.

When a team signs a player with major medical concerns, it can’t be surprised when they get hurt and availability plummets. That was exactly what happened with the Broncos when they signed James.

The Miami Dolphins were very aware of James' knee concerns as a former first-round pick who spent five years with the club. It was a reason why Miami didn’t want to give him big money and then 'laughed' when the Broncos did just that.

Without James on the field, the Broncos dealt with a lot of issues on the offensive line. Elijah Wilkinson stepped in for James at right tackle and played terribly, but that is for another profile article.

Denver cannot afford for its investment in James to go to waste as it has with other offensive linemen over the years, like Ronald Leary, Menelik Watson, and Donald Stephenson. James has to be a consistent starter this season and prove he can stay out there on the field.

Otherwise, it could lead to lingering issues for the Broncos' offense. For a deep-dive look at James, check out the video above.

