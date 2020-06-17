Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jeff Driskel | QB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? New backup QB Jeff Driskel.

Joe Flacco wasn’t cutting it. That fact might be the one thing every single Broncos fan can agree with. That led to Brandon Allen seeing the field which was followed by Drew Lock's debut in Week 13 last season.

Because of his cost, Denver moved on from Flacco while choosing to let Allen hit the bricks. That meant a new backup quarterback was needed in the Mile High City.

Enter Driskel, a much better scheme fit than Allen and much cheaper than Flacco. Driskel isn’t the best of quarterbacks, which is why he is viewed strictly as a backup for Lock.

Driskel has been praised for the work he does in the film room and for being a smarter quarterback, which can help with Lock. With Driskell as the backup, the Broncos don’t want him to see the field, especially if a push for the playoffs is the objective.

That just isn’t the skill-level that he has, although the weapons the Broncos have could potentially help him if push came to shove. Denver needs Lock to stay out there on the field and for Driskel to help bring him along, and even help with Brett Rypien, who's just one year removed from being an undrafted rookie.

Basically, the Broncos need Driskel to be the ultimate team player and hopefully, he'll never be called on to start a game. For a deeper look at Driskel, check out the video above.

