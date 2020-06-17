Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jeff Driskel | QB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? New backup QB Jeff Driskel.

Joe Flacco wasn’t cutting it. That fact might be the one thing every single Broncos fan can agree with. That led to Brandon Allen seeing the field which was followed by Drew Lock's debut in Week 13 last season. 

Because of his cost, Denver moved on from Flacco while choosing to let Allen hit the bricks. That meant a new backup quarterback was needed in the Mile High City. 

Enter Driskel, a much better scheme fit than Allen and much cheaper than Flacco. Driskel isn’t the best of quarterbacks, which is why he is viewed strictly as a backup for Lock. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Driskel has been praised for the work he does in the film room and for being a smarter quarterback, which can help with Lock. With Driskell as the backup, the Broncos don’t want him to see the field, especially if a push for the playoffs is the objective. 

That just isn’t the skill-level that he has, although the weapons the Broncos have could potentially help him if push came to shove. Denver needs Lock to stay out there on the field and for Driskel to help bring him along, and even help with Brett Rypien, who's just one year removed from being an undrafted rookie. 

Basically, the Broncos need Driskel to be the ultimate team player and hopefully, he'll never be called on to start a game. For a deeper look at Driskel, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Albert Okwuegbunam Doesn't Sound Scared of Squaring Off with Noah Fant for Broncos' TE Reps

The Broncos drafted a tight end who's actually faster than Noah Fant. Albert Okwuegbunam is champing at the bit to join a very talented tight end room.

Chad Jensen

by

Chino210

Good Morning Football Throws Wet Blanket on Drew Lock Hype

The national media continues its relative skepticism of Drew Lock.

Nick Kendell

by

Chino210

Peyton Manning Delivers Powerful Message to Rookies in Broncos' Team Meeting per Report

The NFL's only five-time MVP had a few items of advice for the Broncos' 2020 rookie class.

Chad Jensen

by

Pmanningsir1

Chad Ochocinco Says Broncos Have Unprecedented Situation at WR Now

Chad Johnson knows wide receivers so when he speaks, take heed to what he says.

Chad Jensen

by

Paladin07

Drew Lock Reportedly Running 'Full Offense' With Broncos Teammates Away from Facility

Drew Lock is jumping into the Broncos' new playbook with both feet.

Chad Jensen

by

Homer2020

WATCH: Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy Flaunts Ankle-Breaking Ability as a Route Runner

The Broncos' rookie first-round wideout displayed on social media the route-running chops that NFL teams coveted in the draft.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Adam Rank Changes Tune, Predicts Broncos to Finish 11-5 & Unseat Chiefs as Division Champs

Last year, Adam Rank became reviled in Broncos Country for picking Denver to win just two games in Vic Fangio's maiden season. One year later, Rank has changed his tune.

Nick Kendell

by

Gmancan03

Pat Shurmur Can Understand Drew Lock's Magnetism with Broncos' Players

The Broncos' new offensive coordinator sees how Drew Lock is so able to connect with his teammates.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

PFF Throws Shade on Drew Lock & His Mom

Pro Football Focus has laid down the gauntlet on Drew Lock it seems, including the young quarterback's mother in its criticism.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

WATCH: Drew Lock, Broncos Offense Practicing New Plays at Denver-Area Park

More evidence emerges that Drew Lock and company aren't squandering this summer's opportunity to practice the Broncos' new system.

Chad Jensen

by

xecutioner