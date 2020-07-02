Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jeremiah Attaochu | LB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? An edge rusher that stepped up towards the end of last season and showed his worth as a depth piece — Jeremiah Attaochu.

The Broncos have some concerns with their edge rushers, primarily Bradley Chubb coming back from injury and Von Miller’s age and relatively poor 2019 performance. As a result of those concerns, the Broncos needed better depth and Attaochu showed last season that he can provide that added depth the team needs.

It took Attaochu a while to get up to speed, but after a time, he made his presence felt down the stretch posting 3.5 sacks. Hopefully, he can still have an impact on the defense this coming year without having to step into a starter's role due to injury.

Denver picked up Attaochu off the street and got some good bang for its buck. Bringing him back on a one-year deal was a smart move as the other depth rushers the Broncos have leave something to be desired on one level or another.

With the concerns the Broncos have with their secondary, there is a lot more pressure on the pass rushers to get after quarterbacks and Attaochu can help keep Chubb and Miller fresh. For a deep-dive look at Attaochu, check out the video above.

