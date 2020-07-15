Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jerry Jeudy | WR

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos 2020 first-round draft pick.

Jeudy was part of a very explosive and dynamic offense at the University of Alabama. His route running and speed made him a dangerous weapon to go with all the other weapons the Crimson Tide offense had. 

The Broncos hope that his game will translate to the NFL and complement the offensive weapons around him as he did with the Crimson Tide. With Courtland Sutton opposite him, and the explosive and dynamic KJ Hamler also in tow, Jeudy should be able to contribute early and often for the Broncos in 2020 and do even bigger and better things in 2021.

During the draft, some teams did have a few red flags with Jeudy, mostly surrounding a knee issue which hurt his stock with some teams. Denver, obviously, was not one of those teams since it used the 15th overall pick on him. 

There have been reports to come out suggesting the Broncos were willing to move to No. 10 if it meant securing Jeudy. Hopefully, for the Broncos' sake, the knee stuff was a result of teams being over-cautious and not something that will hurt his career going forward. 

Denver can’t afford another missed first-round selection. For a deep-dive on Jeudy's 2020 outlook, check out the video above. 

