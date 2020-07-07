Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Justin Hollins | LB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Linebacker hybrid Justin Hollins. 

When the Broncos drafted Hollins, it was with the hope that he would be able to work as both an edge rusher and an off-ball linebacker. The team worked with him all offseason, training camp, and through the preseason for such a dual role. 

When Week 4 of the 2019 season rolled around, Hollins got to see some action with it mostly coming at ILB and the results were disappointing. It could have been for a few reasons, such as rookie jitters, still adjusting to the position, still learning the defense still, or he might simply have been incapable, but whatever the issue was, he wasn’t ready yet. 

After that, Hollins' action came as an edge rusher where he showed flashes but not consistency. The Broncos coaching staff continued to work with him for this hybrid role for the rest of the season and sounds like that will continue in 2020. 

Vic Fangio and company have a lot of faith in Hollins and the traits are there, they just need to be developed. If Hollins can step up in Year 2 and be that hybrid player, that would give the Broncos an additional layer to the Fangio defense that is arguably missing at the moment. 

For a deep-dive look at Hollins, check out the video above. 

