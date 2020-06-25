Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Justin Strnad | LB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Justin Strnad — the rookie linebacker out of Wake Forest.

The Broncos drafted Strnad because of his potential in coverage, which is something they're really missing defensively. He does have an injury history that is going to have to be monitored closely by the Broncos. It's a concern, mainly because of the team's other injury-prone draft picks.

The Broncos really need Strnad to be a hit because coverage ability at the linebacker level has been sorely lacking for some time and crippled the defense at time in Vic Fangio's first year. When it comes to Strnad, he isn’t just a potential cover guy, but he also has the traits needed to be effective against the run.

His run defense is the weaker area to his game, currently, but if he can develop and the Broncos pair him with Alexander Johnson, with the team's run defense as is, they can have a good duo at linebacker. Coach Fangio’s defense relies on the play of the linebackers, which just adds to the importance of Strnad being a hit.

For a deep-dive into what Strnad can bring to the Broncos defense, check out the video above.

