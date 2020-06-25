Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Justin Strnad | LB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Justin Strnad — the rookie linebacker out of Wake Forest.

The Broncos drafted Strnad because of his potential in coverage, which is something they're really missing defensively. He does have an injury history that is going to have to be monitored closely by the Broncos. It's a concern, mainly because of the team's other injury-prone draft picks.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos really need Strnad to be a hit because coverage ability at the linebacker level has been sorely lacking for some time and crippled the defense at time in Vic Fangio's first year. When it comes to Strnad, he isn’t just a potential cover guy, but he also has the traits needed to be effective against the run. 

His run defense is the weaker area to his game, currently, but if he can develop and the Broncos pair him with Alexander Johnson, with the team's run defense as is, they can have a good duo at linebacker. Coach Fangio’s defense relies on the play of the linebackers, which just adds to the importance of Strnad being a hit. 

For a deep-dive into what Strnad can bring to the Broncos defense, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
broncoseer
broncoseer

A 4.74 cover guy?mmm

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Melvin Gordon Gets Into Twitter Spat with Local Radio Host over Broncos Contract

Melvin Gordon is a little sensitive to criticism about the contract the Broncos gave him this past spring.

Chad Jensen

by

Daussamp

NFL Insider Campaigns for Broncos to Sign QB Cam Newton

One of the Denver market's most famous insiders is urging the Broncos to add former MVP Cam Newton.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

Eye-Opening Stat Reveals How Drew Lock's Insertion Turned Garett Bolles Around

Just when fans were ready to completely throw in the towel on Garett Bolles, Drew Lock stepped in and saved the day.

Chad Jensen

by

Expand your Mind

How Elway's Draft & Salary Cap Decisions Have Created a Window of Contention with a Cost-Controlled QB

With Drew Lock on a rookie contract, the Broncos have been able to invest dollars and draft picks into building the nest around him. Here's why John Elway's blueprint could pay dividends.

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson

Steve Atwater's Enshrinement Ceremony Postponed to 2021 by Pro Football Hall of Fame

The patient and long-suffering demeanor of Steve Atwater will be tested even further as the Hall of Fame has elected to kick his enshrinement ceremony down the road for a year.

KeithCummings

by

LukePatterson

Kelberman's Korner: Could Jerry Jeudy Make Courtland Sutton Expendable?

If Jerry Jeudy proves to be what the Broncos believe he is, what'll that mean for Courtland Sutton's future with the team beyond his rookie contract?

Zack Kelberman

by

RBA

Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Royce Freeman | RB

Royce Freeman went from the Broncos having the highest of expectations for him to the No. 3 running back on the roster. Heading into Year 3, how fraught with peril is Freeman's path to the 53-man roster?

Erick Trickel

by

RBA

Drew Lock Provided Broncos 'Type of Swag' that Justin Simmons Never Felt Before

The Broncos are champing at the bit to start the 2020 season with Drew Lock at the helm.

Chad Jensen

Broncos' RB Phillip Lindsay Fires off Mysterious Tweet

What did Phillip Lindsay's cryptic tweet mean? We try our hand at reading between the lines.

Chad Jensen

by

ladybugg1

Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Brett Rypien | QB

Brett Rypien lost his biggest proponent and advocate with the Broncos when Rich Scangarello was fired. With Pat Shurmur replacing Rich Scangarello, and the team bringing in a veteran fail-safe not-named Rypien, what is the second-year QB's outlook for 2020?

Erick Trickel

by

Denverkewl