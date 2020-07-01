Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Kyle Peko | DL

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Big defensive lineman Kyle Peko.

The Broncos brought Peko in as a college free agent back in 2016 and he bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad for a few years. He saw the field a few times but didn’t really stand out enough to be given an expanded role.

Peko spent 2018 and 2019 with the Buffalo Bills, and a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts, before the Broncos brought him back last December.

With the defensive line talent the Broncos have, Peko will have his work cut out for him to even sniff the roster. What is going to hurt his chances are his limitations.

He doesn’t offer up much as a pass rusher and is limited to being a run defender but Denver wants more. Not only do the Broncos want more, but they also need more from their D-line.

Generating more pressure from their interior will only help their edge rushers, and Denver already has a run-defending nose tackle with no pass-rush upside in Mike Purcell.

So, how does Peko fit in this summer? I break it down in the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.