Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Malik Carney | OLB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Malik Carney, an underrated rush linebacker.

When the Broncos brought in Carney last November, I was quite excited. He was a draft prospect I scouted a decent amount and liked. Vic Fangio's scheme is a good fit to potentially help reveal Carney's talents.

What Carney offers up is pass-rushing potential and some coverage upside to be a hybrid type player, but he was always the type of prospect that was going to take time to develop in the NFL. Denver has been working with him and trying to develop him so this coming training camp and preseason will be a good test to see where he's at.

With his versatility, Carney offers up a good depth piece for the defense because of the options the Broncos currently have. His main competition is going to be Justin Hollins as they both have those similar hybrid traits.

Carney has a lot of work to do if he's going to make this roster and it all starts with his run defense. His inability to be a consistent run defender was glaring when turning on his college tape at North Carolina and the pass-rushing upside just wasn’t dominant enough to overlook those issues.

For a deep-dive look at Carney, check out the video above.

