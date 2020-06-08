Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Melvin Gordon | RB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Melvin Gordon.

This past season, the Broncos failed to get a decent contribution from their running backs outside of Phillip Lindsay. As a result, the team made it clear that it wanted to go after an outside RB that could bring a lot more to the table.

Gordon is a fine player — a good receiver, runner, and blocker — but the contract isn’t a good one for the Broncos. What does make the $16 million deal easier to swallow is that it is only a two-year term. In the modern era of football, paying RBs top-of-the-market money is a dubious and risky proposition.

However, Lindsay is a good runner between the tackles and Gordon can help open up everything else with the offense. Gordon's addition sent a clear message to Royce Freeman that he has failed to live up to his third-round pedigree from the 2018 draft.

Gordon should be a help for the Broncos' offense, especially for second-year QB Drew Lock, but he has to stay out there on the field. Gordon has only played a full 16-game season once in his career, and that was the single instance of him eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. However, he has broken 1,000 yards from scrimmage three different times.

What's Gordon's outlook with the Broncos in 2020? Check out the video above for a deep-dive on the Broncos' new RB.

