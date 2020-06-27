Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Netane Muti | OG

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? A 2020 sixth-round draft pick with a muddy injury history — Netane Muti.

This is very much a boom-or-bust pick, so let's get that out of the way right now. Having played only 19 college games because of injury, drafting Muti came with its fair share of risk. 

Muti fell to Denver so late because of his injury-prone resume, but the talent he has is second-round caliber. The Broncos have a chance of getting a major steal if they can get and keep him healthy. 

The team also needs to figure out what to do with its offensive line equation because Muti is a guard-only prospect. Some may think he can be a tackle for the NFL, but his length and size completely shut that down as a possibility.

Muti has 31-¾-inch arms, which is in the third percentile for offensive linemen, which isn’t good, but when boil it down to offensive tackles only, he falls into the zero percentile. As for his height, he's in the 14th percentile for all offensive linemen, so he just doesn’t have the measurables for the tackle position. 

Considering his injury history, it's fair to wonder whether Muti will be healthy enough to compete for a roster spot this summer. If not, the Broncos might give him the Troy Fumagalli treatment, and place Muti on injured reserve, essentially red-shirting his rookie season. 

However, there's a lot to like with Muti. But the Broncos suddenly have a logjam of interior O-linemen so how would Muti fit in if he is indeed healthy enough to contribute? 

Check out the video above where I break it all down in-depth. 

