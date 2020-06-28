Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Noah Fant | TE

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? 2019 first-round tight end Noah Fant.

Fant isn’t your typical in-line tight end and his rookie season proved that. Twice during the season, the young tight end got matched up as a pass blocker against top pass rushers, only to end up giving a sack. 

Fant also struggled as a run blocker, proving that that element isn't his forte no matter how much the Broncos tried to use him as such. Being so athletic made him very effective as a receiver during his rookie season, though. 

His play actually set a few franchise rookie records and actually out-played the first-year performance of some of the NFL's star tight ends currently. Fant still has a ways to go and develop as a player, but he showed plenty of promise.

Again, Fant's athleticism is top-notch, which is what makes him such a dangerous weapon for the Broncos offense. Having Pat Shurmur as the offensive coordinator, who over the previous two years worked with a very similar tight end in Evan Engram, the Broncos have a chance to make Fant an even more dangerous weapon. 

For a deep-dive look at Fant, be sure to check out the video above. 

